Suns C Deandre Ayton Clears Rumors on Relationship With Monty Williams

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton had enough of the talk about his relationship with coach Monty Williams. He spoke with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The relationship between Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton has been documented to great lenghts over the summer.

Stemming from Ayton's benching in a Game 7 blowout and slowly snowballing into a cant-miss topic on every sports talk show since, tensions have been high, at least from the outside.

Even at the team's Media Day, Ayton didn't sell his happiness on being in Phoenix after agreeing to an offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers. Days later when he Told reporters he hadn't spoke to Williams since the postseason ended didn't exactly help put the fire out, either.

Much has been said about the dynamic between player and coach - at least to the point where Williams put his foot in the ground and told media members he would not address it further.

Perhaps things can cool down after The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin was able to sit down with Ayton for an exclusive interview , where the former No. 1 pick said he and Williams do indeed talk.

“Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest," said Ayton in the interview. "Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it."

Hopefully now the noise may be able to quiet down and we can focus on basketball.

