Read full article on original website
Related
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
New App YONDER Reimagines Serialized Fiction with a Curated Catalog from Bestselling Authors and the Most Exciting Voices in Storytelling
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Serialized fiction just got an upgrade with YONDER, from the teams behind leading storytelling tech platforms WEBTOON and Wattpad. Launching today, YONDER is a new serialized fiction app bringing a premium, curated experience to the hottest category in publishing, serialized storytelling. Designed for binge-worthy stories, YONDER elevates serialized fiction, with a focus on curation, stories from influential authors and publishers, and an enhanced experience that rewards readers with more to read. With millions of people reading fiction online every month, YONDER also offers publishers and authors an exciting way to tap into this growing category, reach new audiences, and monetize in a new format. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005132/en/ YONDER is a new serialized fiction app from the WEBTOON family of brands, combining mobile reading, an engaging serialized experience, and thousands of curated stories in every genre. With a catalog of premium fiction and a pay-what-you-read model, readers can explore, discover, and fall in love with stories in an entirely new way. YONDER is the next chapter in storytelling. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flutist inspires change, enhances Mexican culture through music
Music came into Flor Lizbeth Cruz Longoria's life during a turbulent time as a young immigrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fresh From The Ashy Abyss: Coach Stormy Wellington Offers ‘Low Vibrational’ Plate Explanation, Gets Re-‘Royalty’ Dragged
After “coach” and self-proclaimed “Queen of ControveSHE” Stormy Wellington went viral for referring to a member of her cult-like community’s plate as “low vibrational”, the Internet’s been in a finger-licking frenzy. 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s2dVKM9dt1 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 9, 2022
Smithsonian Repatriates Benin Bronzes, Damien Hirst Burns Art, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS OFFICIAL. At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, leaders of the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian returned 30 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this year, the NMAfA took its Benin Bronzes off view and said that it was investigating their provenance as part of the process of repatriating them. The Smithsonian later voted to return 29; the NGA voted in 2020 to return the one it held. (ARTnews has a primer on the Benin Bronzes, which were taken by British troops from present-day Nigeria...
New Zealand pulls funding for school Shakespeare festival, citing ‘canon of imperialism’
New Zealand’s arts council has pulled funding for a Shakespeare festival that has been running in secondary schools for roughly three decades, after questioning its relevance to the country and because it focuses on “a canon of imperialism”. Every year, the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand runs...
Art stolen from Paris Review party at launch of latest issue
There has been yet another art heist at the Paris Review — and the case remains unsolved. After the highbrow literary quarterly hosted a launch party for its latest issue at its Manhattan offices, a message went out to guests informing them of a sticky-fingered attendee. “Thank you so very much for joining us to celebrate the launch of our Fall issue. We had a marvelous time, and we hope you did, too,” the message sunnily began. But, “In the aftermath of the party, we noticed an empty picture hook on our wall where a beautiful archival photograph of two women...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tatler.com
The high society artist is back and the time is right to invest in British art
Don’t be orderly! If you’re not tussling with Princess Eugenie and Lady Helen Taylor over an Andy Warhol at Frieze, you’re doing October all wrong. And while the discerning, cutting-edge critics at Frieze may be more intent on their NFTs than two-dimensional high-society portraiture, we think that a Coreth might lure them in. After all, it did the Prince and Princess of Wales and the new Duke of Roxburghe. Plus, while not openly advertised, the falling pound is good news for international collectors.
Revealed: The most underrated museums in the USA
Ever heard of the Remarkable Venue Awards? Neither had we, but these top honors were recently given to museums by online ticketing company Tiqets. And they're shedding light on some true hidden gems across the USA. One of the highest awards is Best Attraction, and Filoli Historic House & Garden...
technode.global
Metahuman MonoC conjures AI creativity & surrealist vision for landmark debut at the Hong Kong Digital Art Fair
MonoC, Hong Kong’s first a surrealist metahuman artist, will inject her daring data-led and dream-like vision into Digital Art Fair 2022. As a reflection of her growing importance in a world rapidly embracing adventures in augmented reality, she is one of key featured artists at this year’s Xperience edition of the fair, which will be staged at Asia Standard Tower in Central from 20 October to 6 November, according to a statement.
Step Inside an All-New Art Deco Orient Express Train
As far as trains go, few can boast the international and historical renown of the Orient Express. Offering a luxurious passageway from east to west at a time when rail travel was all the rage, its design helped define an era’s idea of luxury aesthetics. While trains of the 2020s are more functional and less fancy than they were a century ago, a newly reimagined take on the Orient Express will offer a chance to restore rail travel to its golden age once it rolls out of the station in the near future.
UK artist burns thousands of paintings and gives buyers NFT replacements
A U.K. artist burned 1,000 pieces of artwork on Tuesday, giving the buyers nonfungible token replicas.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Laura Poitras Hails Recent Removal of Sackler Name From London’s Victoria and Albert Museum
Much of All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras’ Golden Lion-winning documentary, revolves around the extraordinary efforts of artist Nan Goldin to remove the name Sackler — the family whose company, Purdue Pharma, is accused of being responsible for the U.S. opioid crisis — from some of the world’s most renowned cultural institutions they have financially supported. In fact, the film concludes with the news that, following several years of diligent and creative campaigning by Goldin and her organization PAIN (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), the Sackler name was erased from museums and galleries on both sides of the Atlantic and Channel,...
EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Is Establishing a Design Prize
ON THE MOVE: Rimowa is the latest luxury brand to launch a design prize, with the inaugural competition challenging university students at German schools to address the topic of mobility. Prized for its grooved aluminium roller suitcases, the Cologne-based company said students are “encouraged to freely interpret the theme by creating designs that both consider mobility’s global impact and acknowledge Rimowa’s tenets of resilience, excellence and quality.”More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative Collaboration The winners will be selected by an expert jury, and revealed in April, with the grand-prize recipient pocketing...
eastcityart.com
African Art Beats Presents Méné Shaping Dreams
Openings: Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16 from 1pm to 6pm. The artist, who lives in Côte d’Ivoire, will be visiting for the event and will be present at the opening. African Art Beats, a contemporary art gallery dedicated to artists from Africa and its diaspora, will...
How artist Amy Sherald reimagined history's most famous kiss
The celebrated artist, known for her powerful portraits of everyday Black life, presents a monumental painting inspired by one of the 21st century's best-known photos.
Artemest Opens First Showroom and Gallery in New York
LONDON — Artemest, which works with more than 1,400 Italian artisans, is taking its online interior design platform to the streets of New York, opening its first physical showroom and gallery in Chelsea. Artemest Galleria, which opens on Thursday, has been designed as a multitasking space. It will sell designs made by Italian artisans, with other artists and makers; serve as an events space, and an office where architects, interior designers and other clients can plan and source home decor, furniture and lighting.More from WWDSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Fashion Ave 50th AnniversarySummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene The 5,000-square-foot showroom...
A Vermeer at the National Gallery of Art Loses Its Attribution, Opening New Questions About the Master Painter
One of four Vermeer paintings at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. has had its attribution stripped, museum experts revealed Friday, settling a decades-long debate over its author while also raising new questions about the Dutch master’s life. Girl with a Flute was not painted by Johannes Vermeer, however historians shared at a news conference that it was painted by someone with a profound understanding of Vermeer’s techniques, challenging the notion that Vermeer worked alone. The team of curators, conservators, and scientists who conducted a mix of scientific analysis and naked-eye examination believe the work was made “by an associate of Vermeer—not by the...
Comments / 0