LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Serialized fiction just got an upgrade with YONDER, from the teams behind leading storytelling tech platforms WEBTOON and Wattpad. Launching today, YONDER is a new serialized fiction app bringing a premium, curated experience to the hottest category in publishing, serialized storytelling. Designed for binge-worthy stories, YONDER elevates serialized fiction, with a focus on curation, stories from influential authors and publishers, and an enhanced experience that rewards readers with more to read. With millions of people reading fiction online every month, YONDER also offers publishers and authors an exciting way to tap into this growing category, reach new audiences, and monetize in a new format. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005132/en/ YONDER is a new serialized fiction app from the WEBTOON family of brands, combining mobile reading, an engaging serialized experience, and thousands of curated stories in every genre. With a catalog of premium fiction and a pay-what-you-read model, readers can explore, discover, and fall in love with stories in an entirely new way. YONDER is the next chapter in storytelling. (Photo: Business Wire)

