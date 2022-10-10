Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Fireworks planned for Kearney High's homecoming Friday night
KEARNEY — There will be a fireworks display twice Friday night at the Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The city of Kearney, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney High School are giving citizens living in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium notice of a firework displays for KHS's homecoming game.
Tuesday’s Hub Territory volleyball highlights
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Lincoln Pius X dominated Kearney High 25-12, 25-12, 25-14. For the Thunderbolts, senior Lanie Brott led the team with 16 kills, nine digs and one serving ace. Gia Miller tacked on nine kills and Faith Venable added seven. Statistics were not available for KHS.
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
Fun family Halloween events planned at Holdrege, Gothenburg YMCAs
LEXINGTON — Families are invited to celebrate fall holiday traditions at several fun events planned at YMCA of the Prairie branches in October. The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington, 1207 N. Grant, will host a Monster Mash from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will include the Nightmare on Grant Street haunted trailer, Halloween snacks and drinks, games and more.
Kearney High hopes to bounce back in home finale
KEARNEY — After an unorthodox game at Omaha Westside took Kearney High to two different fields, the Bearcats will find themselves in a familiar environment Friday. Amidst the throngs of Foster Field, KHS looks to rebound against district opponent Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets are winless on the season, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Elm Creek's school banquet features Chicago comedian
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek School Foundation will host its annual fundraising banquet Nov. 4 at the Elm Creek Lions Club. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by supper at 6:30 p.m., silent and live auctions and standup comedian Jeremy Nunes. Tickets are $50 each and can be...
Even coming off loss, Kearney Catholic looking to carry momentum into game at Centura
KEARNEY — After starting the season 3-1, Kearney Catholic has dropped three straight games by 20-plus points. Now the Stars hit the road to face Centura (4-3). Midway through the Week 6 game against St. Cecilia, KCHS made a quarterback change, putting in freshman Dominic Nowak. The team hopes he will continue to provide energy at the position, moving junior Carson Murphy back to wide receiver.
Axtell sweeps Pleasanton, advances in Fort Kearny tourney
OVERTON — Axtell advanced to the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament with a 25-22, 25-15 sweep of Pleasanton, outlasting the Bulldogs with key late runs. The Wildcats will take on top-seeded Overton tonight at Kearney Catholic, following the other semifinal match between Amherst and S-E-M that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday’s championship final is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kearney High School.
Firefighters from 2 agencies fight Gibbon apartment fire
GIBBON — Firefighters from Gibbon and Shelton responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Gibbon. At 3 p.m. the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene smoke was coming from the structure.
Kearney Public School Board approves $52M property tax request
KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education approved a 2022-23 property tax request of $52.57 million at its board meeting Monday evening. The board unanimously approved the resolution that would see a 3% increase in the tax rate from the 2021-22 budget. The total assessed value of property differs by 5.51% from last year. The tax rate would be about $1.13 per $100 of assessed value.
Attempted murder charge dropped against Kearney man
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of assaulting two separate women in two separate incidents in Kearney. Jason Jones, 42, pleaded no contest in September in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree assault for causing serious bodily injury to a woman between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020. He also was convicted of felony first-degree sexual assault of another woman on May 12, 2021.
David Else swaps his calls to Ricketts’ call-in show for a campaign for Congress
LINCOLN — You may know him as “David from Overton” for his regular calls to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ radio call-in show to criticize Republican policies. But that notoriety and a hard-luck life story have elevated David Else from a call-in show regular into a candidate for U.S. Congress, albeit a long-shot one, against U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, who has represented the Nebraska’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District since 2007.
