Orofino, ID

Big Country News

Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association Seeks Area Fire Wardens to Help Protect Nearly a Million Acres of Forestland

OROFINO - The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) is seeking to hire two Area Fire Wardens to direct its fire suppression and hazard management activities. “Finding wildland firefighting leadership is a challenge nationwide, but C-PTPA offers a great work environment as well as quality of life opportunities,” said C-PTPA Chief...
CLEARWATER, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Retains Company to Manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course

LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has announced a partnership with CourseCo, a golf management company that oversees the operations of 43 different golf courses across the United States (34 of which are municipal courses), to manage the day-to-day operations of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course over the next six months. The city recently decided the company would best understand the needs of the community course.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Potlatch Jr-Sr High School Awarded $103,000 CTE Grant Through Idaho Governor Brad Little's 'Leading Idaho' Initiative

BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced which secondary and postsecondary career technical education (CTE) programs were awarded grants as part of his "Leading Idaho" initiative. In total, $8 million in grants were awarded. According to Little, more than 140 secondary and 26 postsecondary programs applied for the...
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man

A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

12th Annual Pumpkin Palooza

LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston will host its 12th annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event! The event will run from noon - 4:00 p.m. on Main Street in Lewiston. This FREE fall festival is open to all ages and will feature games, crafts, costume contests, a...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
