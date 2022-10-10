Read full article on original website
Emergency Waste Line Repair on 1200 Block of 21st Street Scheduled for October 18
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has hired J Russell Excavation to perform an emergency wastewater line repair on the 1200 block of 21st Street. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. According to the City, while work is being completed 21st Street will be reduced...
Forest Service Successful with Numerous Prescribed Burning Operations on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Last week, the U.S. Forest Service completed several successful prescribed burn operations on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the FS, burn operations were completed on Moose Creek, Red River and Palouse ranger districts. A brief description of each burn project can be found below. On Tuesday...
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association Seeks Area Fire Wardens to Help Protect Nearly a Million Acres of Forestland
OROFINO - The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) is seeking to hire two Area Fire Wardens to direct its fire suppression and hazard management activities. “Finding wildland firefighting leadership is a challenge nationwide, but C-PTPA offers a great work environment as well as quality of life opportunities,” said C-PTPA Chief...
Crews Able to Quickly Knock Down Fire in Garage of Residence on River Ridge Dr.
ASOTIN - A fire located in the garage of a residence on River Ridge Dr. was quickly knocked down by responding units shortly after midnight Tuesday night. The Asotin Fire Department was dispatched to the residence shortly after midnight. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Clearwater Paper fire units also responded as part of a mutual aid agreement.
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
City of Lewiston Retains Company to Manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has announced a partnership with CourseCo, a golf management company that oversees the operations of 43 different golf courses across the United States (34 of which are municipal courses), to manage the day-to-day operations of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course over the next six months. The city recently decided the company would best understand the needs of the community course.
Target Shooting Determined to be Cause of 2.5 Acre Fire on Rosenkrantz Road Sunday Afternoon
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Nez Perce County Fire units were dispatched to the area of 36000 Rosenkrantz Rd for reports of a wildland fire. According to a release from Nez Perce County Fire (NPCF), first arriving units discovered a large fire...
Ensure Your Halloween is a Treat: Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman Releases List of Halloween Safety Tips
ASOTIN - With Halloween quickly approaching, Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman has released a list of safety tips for motorists and parents to ensure Halloween is a treat for kids. ADULTS. Make sure the path to your door is clear and well lit, welcome trick-or-treaters with your porch lights and...
$97 Million Community Park Master Plan Approved by Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - On Monday October 10th, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to approve the Community Park Recreation Master Plan. While approval of the Master Plan maps out future park development, it does not approve any spending towards the park. Any related expenditures will be approved by the council over time in a multiyear park development process.
Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY - On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal single vehicle crash eastbound on State Highway 64 near milepost 24.7 in Lewis County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling...
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
$56,000 morgue trailer agreement approved for Kootenai, Benewah and Bonner counties
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that details the use of a new refrigerated morgue trailer that will be shared with Benewah and Bonner counties. The morgue trailer is intended for “mass fatalities,” defined as more than five deaths in a 24-hour period or...
Potlatch Jr-Sr High School Awarded $103,000 CTE Grant Through Idaho Governor Brad Little's 'Leading Idaho' Initiative
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced which secondary and postsecondary career technical education (CTE) programs were awarded grants as part of his "Leading Idaho" initiative. In total, $8 million in grants were awarded. According to Little, more than 140 secondary and 26 postsecondary programs applied for the...
SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man
A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
12th Annual Pumpkin Palooza
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston will host its 12th annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event! The event will run from noon - 4:00 p.m. on Main Street in Lewiston. This FREE fall festival is open to all ages and will feature games, crafts, costume contests, a...
Crash near Greer Grade Closes Highway 12 for 2.5 hours
OROFINO - On October 9th at 06:56 a.m. on Sunday Idaho State Police responded to a head on vehicle collision, eastbound US 12 near milepost 51.5, at the bottom of the Greer Grade in Lewis County, Idaho. A grey, 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on US 12 near milepost...
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Largest Grant in U of I History to Incentivize Climate-smart Agriculture
MOSCOW — University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million — the largest award in the university’s history — to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. The award, from the U.S....
GoFundMe Accounts Set Up for Families of Clarkston Graduates Who Were Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
CLARKSTON - GoFundMe accounts have been established for the families of two recent Clarkston High School graduates who were tragically killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona early Monday morning. Both 18-year-old Abrianna Brook Hoffman and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden, who were both freshman attending Grand Canyon University, were killed...
