LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has announced a partnership with CourseCo, a golf management company that oversees the operations of 43 different golf courses across the United States (34 of which are municipal courses), to manage the day-to-day operations of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course over the next six months. The city recently decided the company would best understand the needs of the community course.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO