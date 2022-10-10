ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's that AC/DC money you've always wanted

A series of silver coins have been minted by the Australian government to mark AC/DC 's 50th anniversary.

The collector's items – which include a silver $1 coin and a set of 20 cent coins housed in a flight case with reproductions of their album art – have been created made by Royal Australian Mint and are non-legal tender. But who'd want to buy a bottle of milk with this excellent, shiny merchandise?

They are, like the song Moneytalks goes, up for grabs, up for a price (ranging from AU$90 – AU$110) from mintcoinshop.au .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsHwO_0iTeuKZw00

(Image credit: mintcoinshop.com.au)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O7KK_0iTeuKZw00

(Image credit: mintcoinshop.com.au)

In other AC/DC news, frontman Brian Johnson 's autobiography The Lives Of Brian will be published on October 13.

In the UK, the book will be published by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House, by publishing director Rowland White. It will be published simultaneously in America by Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins.

The book covers Johnson's early years in County Durham and his first taste of success in glam rocker Geordie, before going on to cover his audition for AC/DC and the subsequent recording of the band's classic Black In Black album.

"I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. Now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it," tweeted Johnson.

