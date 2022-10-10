Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer Pro Tyler Adams Assists in 2 New Mini Pitches in Poughkeepsie
A Wappingers Falls native and professional soccer star is giving back to his Hudson Valley community. If you've been paying attention to the local soccer scene you're probably familiar with the name Tyler Adams. In 2015 the Ketcham grad signed his first professional soccer contract and in July of 2022, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Leeds United Football Club. The 23-year-old Ketcham graduate is currently getting ready to represent the US Men's Soccer team in the World Cup.
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
DA: Suspects indicted in fatal Poughkeepsie hotel shooting of LI father visiting Marist
The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office says suspects have been indicted in the Poughkeepsie shooting that killed a Long Island father visiting Marist for parents weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
List released of dangerous items recovered in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- New details have been revealed in the tragic shooting death of a Marist College parent, including a list of dangerous items police say the suspects had in a Dutchess County hotel room.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie is again welcoming guests. The glass shattered by bullets has been replaced.A newly-released court document says suspect Roy Johnson Jr. fired at least two dozen shots inside and outside the lobby on Oct. 2. One fatally struck Paul Kutz of East Northport, a father of three who was grabbing coffee while staying at the...
Schenectady Police find missing 11-year-old
Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the public's help in finding Saraya M. Shropshire, 11.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident
Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milton motorcycle crash claims life of Galway man
A late-September motorcycle crash on Galway Road in Milton has claimed the life of a Galway man, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Details of accused “Courtyard Killer” case emerge as arraignment is scheduled
POUGHKEEPSIE – Roy Johnson Jr., the 35-year-old man accused of killing a man in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on October 2, 2022, is being arraigned on felony murder and weapons charges on Friday morning. Dutchess County District Attorney Bill Grady says that Johnson used an illegally modified handgun to kill 53-year-old Paul Kutz.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow
A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
Albany man pleads not guilty in homicide case
An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a September shooting homicide. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Brian Moses, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
Mount Hope Man Commits Suicide As Officers Attempt To Stop Him, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man shot himself in the head while state police worked to prevent him from doing so. The incident took place in Orange County around 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the town of Mount Hope. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Orange County 911 dispatched the state...
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash
On October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Police reported the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway.
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1