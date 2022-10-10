ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Soccer Pro Tyler Adams Assists in 2 New Mini Pitches in Poughkeepsie

A Wappingers Falls native and professional soccer star is giving back to his Hudson Valley community. If you've been paying attention to the local soccer scene you're probably familiar with the name Tyler Adams. In 2015 the Ketcham grad signed his first professional soccer contract and in July of 2022, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Leeds United Football Club. The 23-year-old Ketcham graduate is currently getting ready to represent the US Men's Soccer team in the World Cup.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Saugerties, NY
CBS New York

List released of dangerous items recovered in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- New details have been revealed in the tragic shooting death of a Marist College parent, including a list of dangerous items police say the suspects had in a Dutchess County hotel room.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie is again welcoming guests. The glass shattered by bullets has been replaced.A newly-released court document says suspect Roy Johnson Jr. fired at least two dozen shots inside and outside the lobby on Oct. 2. One fatally struck Paul Kutz of East Northport, a father of three who was grabbing coffee while staying at the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident

Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
HIGH FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Basketball Player#Boys Basketball#Saugerties High School
hudsonvalleyone.com

Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow

A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KISS 104.1

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy