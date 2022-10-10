ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy everything your puppy needs for under $200 in the Prime Day sale

By Kathryn Rosenberg
 3 days ago

Give your little fur friend the best start in life and keep your wallet happy in the process with these impressive Prime Day puppy deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhNg7_0iTeu2m700
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've just welcomed a new bundle of fluff into your family - congratulations! There's nothing better than the joy and laughter our canine companions bring us, but as you're probably figuring out, being a pet parent doesn't always come cheap.

That's why we've put together this list of puppy-related products for you that will ensure you and your little one have everything you need to get through those first few months, while being mindful not to put too much of a dent in your bank balance.

From the best puppy food (opens in new tab) and bed to a great value puppy toy pack that will keep your fur friend amused for hours, shop using the list below and you'll have peace of mind that you've ticked all the boxes.

And if you're after more great bargains, be sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals.

PetsRadar's pick of the best Amazon Prime Day puppy deals

Hubulk Pet Dog Bowls

RRP: $19.99 | Now: $11.51 | Save: $8.48 (52%) (opens in new tab)

Available in a range of different sizes to suit every breed of puppy, these stainless steel bowls are perfect for food and water and come with a non-skid silicone mat to help catch any spills.

DEBANG HOME Dog Bed

RRP: $26.99 | Now: $19.99 | Save: $7.00 (26%) (opens in new tab)

Sweet dreams for your puppy are almost guaranteed in this cozy and comfortable calming bed. Featuring raised sides to help your little one feel safe and secure, there's plenty of snuggly spaces for them to burrow into and the reversible and removable cushion is stuffed with elastic fibres to support your pup's neck, back and growing joints.

KAWALA Washable Pee Pads

RRP: $27.99 | Now: $17.99 | Save: $10.00 (36%) (opens in new tab)

Great for those accidents while your puppy is being potty trained, these super-absorbent, four-layer pee pads have a high-density inner layer that prevents leakage and odor. Washable and reusable, they have a non-slip bottom and are ideal for use around the home or in a crate.

Old Mother Hubbard by Wellness Classic Natural Puppy Treats

RRP: $6.99 | Now: $5.47 | Save: $1.52 (22%) (opens in new tab)

Keep your beloved bundle of fluff on track with their leash, potty or crate training with these crunchy chicken-flavored treats. Featuring wholesome natural ingredients, like oats, carrots and apple, they're oven baked and all natural with no artificial preservatives or meat by-products.

Zeaxuie 9 Pack Luxury Puppy Toys

RRP: $25.99 | Now: $15.98 | Save: $10.01 (39%) (opens in new tab)

Whether you're wanting to help soothe your pup's teething pain, make treat time a little more challenging or simply engage in a fun game of tug-of-war, this value pack of toys has got you covered.

Matilor Step-In Breathable Dog Harness

RRP: $20.99 | Now: $16.99 | Save: $4.00 (19%) (opens in new tab)

Step out in style with this reflective harness that will ensure your pup is always visible no matter the conditions. Soft, comfortable and lightweight, it's made from breathable mesh and comes with a tangle free lead with a foam handle to make those long walks a breeze.

Purina ONE SmartBlend Natural Puppy Dog Food

RRP: $23.48 | Now: $15.96 | Save: $7.52 (32%) (opens in new tab)

With real lamb, rice and vegetables, plus plenty of added vitamins and minerals, this delicious and nutritious wet food has been specifically designed with everything your puppy needs to grow up big and strong.

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

RRP: $29.99 | Now: $15.99 | Save: $14.00 (47%) (opens in new tab)

Keep your fur friends coat looking its best with this ever-popular slicker brush from Hertzko. Great for removing dirt and debris, reducing shedding, and getting out knots and tangles, it's easy to clean and has an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold for long periods of time.

MidWest Homes for Pets Crate

RRP: $64.99 | Now: $48.99 | Save: $16.00 (25%) (opens in new tab)

Ideal for ensuring your puppy stays safe and secure overnight or while traveling, this single door crate features a slide-bolt latch and patented paw block technology to make sure your fur friend stays put. Measuring 30L x 19 x 21 inches, it comes with a divider panel so it can grow with your puppy and leak-proof plastic pan to catch any spills.

K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for Medium Dogs

RRP: $35.98 | Now: $24.98 | Save: $11.00 (31%) (opens in new tab)

Suitable for puppies 7 weeks or older and weighing between 11-20 lbs this topical flea and tick treatment pack contains two doses, with each application providing protection for 30 days. Also available in small and large dog formulas.

Kathryn is a freelance writer who has spent the past two years dividing her writing time between her two great loves - pets and health and wellness. When she’s not busy crafting the perfect sentence for her features, buying guides and news pieces, she can be found hanging out with one very mischievous Cocker Spaniel, drinking copious amounts of Jasmine tea and attempting to set numerous world records for the longest ever FaceTime calls with her family back home in NZ.

