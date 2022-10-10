ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

18-year-old shot, arrested in Northglenn

 3 days ago

18-year-old shot, arrested in Northglenn

A gunfight in Northglenn on Sunday night ended with an 18-year-old being shot and badly hurt.

The shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. on Huron Street near Community Center Drive.

Police say they showed up and the man was not cooperative with officers. They arrested him and took him to the hospital. He's hurt but will survive. A second man who was involved ran away.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in Northglenn police's investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Schranz at 303-450-8856 or mschranz@northglenn.org.

Aurora police issue warrant for murder suspect in cold case

Police in Aurora have identified a murder suspect wanted in a 2006 cold case. Detectives have identified suspect Salvador Hernandez-Morales in the homicide of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.Officers found Perea-Dominguez, 42, on July 1, 2006 in her apartment where she was found deceased with a stab wound. She had also been the victim of a sexual assault.Her roommate, Hernandez-Morales, had fled the country to Mexico after her murder where he remains. "Our cold case motto is we will never forget," said Aurora Police Department Cold Case Detective Jason McDonald. "We will never stop trying to solve these cases. Cold cases are the most difficult cases."The investigative reports totaled 1,000 pages but the case couldn't move forward until more testing was completed.  "It was a matter of DNA evidence and items needing to be tested that hadn't previously been tested. Identifying those items and getting them to CBI, is what ultimately led to identifying the roommate as the suspect," said McDonald.   Police have issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Morales. Authorities expect a lengthy extradition process to bring him back to Colorado.
AURORA, CO
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her.  Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

Storage facility manager fatally shot while working

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked. Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Shameel Shams

Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
BOULDER, CO
