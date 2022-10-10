ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan's ascending, potent pass-rush can make national statement against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Over the course of Saturday afternoon, everyone in America will learn what they need to know about Michigan’s pass-rush, good or bad. The outsiders who wondered how the Wolverines would replace their best pass-rushing duo in history. The fans who remain uneasy after that question was left largely unanswered in the spring and summer. The rival fans who snickered when freshmen and even a wild-card transfer received a crash course to fill out the room in fall camp.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four keys and a pick: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin sends best wishes to Mike Hart, previews Michigan game

Select quotes from Penn State coach James Franklin, who met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's contest against Michigan:. I’d like to lead with sending our thoughts and prayers to Mike Hart and his family. Obviously Big Ten through and through as a player and as a coach, both at Indiana and Michigan. You don’t ever like to see anything like that and we truly wish his family, Mike, as well as the running backs and the players at the University of Michigan our thoughts.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Cali ATH Jaelon Barbarin talks new offer from Michigan State

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin picked up a big Power 5 offer from Michigan State on Tuesday. Barbarin is one of the state’s most explosive athletes. He had a huge spring on the track a year ago, clocking personal bests of 10.37-100m and 21.38-200m. We saw him...
EAST LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition

MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
MAUMEE, OH
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

