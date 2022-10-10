Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
247Sports
Michigan's ascending, potent pass-rush can make national statement against Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Over the course of Saturday afternoon, everyone in America will learn what they need to know about Michigan’s pass-rush, good or bad. The outsiders who wondered how the Wolverines would replace their best pass-rushing duo in history. The fans who remain uneasy after that question was left largely unanswered in the spring and summer. The rival fans who snickered when freshmen and even a wild-card transfer received a crash course to fill out the room in fall camp.
247Sports
Four keys and a pick: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.
247Sports
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
247Sports
By the Numbers: How No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State match up statistically ahead of Saturday's game
The Michigan football team puts its 6-0 record to the test this Saturday, as the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State in what figures to be both teams' toughest tests of the season. There's undoubtedly some unknowns about how both teams will handle an uptick in competition, but how...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
247Sports
Penn State coach James Franklin sends best wishes to Mike Hart, previews Michigan game
Select quotes from Penn State coach James Franklin, who met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's contest against Michigan:. I’d like to lead with sending our thoughts and prayers to Mike Hart and his family. Obviously Big Ten through and through as a player and as a coach, both at Indiana and Michigan. You don’t ever like to see anything like that and we truly wish his family, Mike, as well as the running backs and the players at the University of Michigan our thoughts.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
247Sports
Cali ATH Jaelon Barbarin talks new offer from Michigan State
West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin picked up a big Power 5 offer from Michigan State on Tuesday. Barbarin is one of the state’s most explosive athletes. He had a huge spring on the track a year ago, clocking personal bests of 10.37-100m and 21.38-200m. We saw him...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition
MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
Penn State To Host Proud Boys Leader Gavin McInnes For 'Comedy Show'
Protesting students say the event could be dangerous given the Proud Boys’ history of violence at similar events.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Penn State issues statement after student group invites Proud Boys founder to campus for speech
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University leaders issued a statement this week after a student group invited the founder of the Proud Boys to campus to speak on Oct. 24. Recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys were founded by Gavin McInnes in 2016.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
State College
Centre County Officials Speak Out Against Proposed State Constitution Amendments
A trio of bipartisan Centre County elected officials on Monday voiced their opposition to a bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly that could put a series of divisive state constitutional amendments related to elections and abortion on the ballot next spring. College Township Councilman and state House candidate Paul Takac...
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
