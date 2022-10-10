Read full article on original website
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
Nordex Reports Q3 Order Intake Of Over 1.4 Gigawatts; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the wind turbine maker Friday said it achieved order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter amid challenges. The orders, however, were lower than last year, but average selling price were higher.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Morningstar and Alamo Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/22, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), and Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.58 on 11/4/22, Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/31/22, and Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/1/22. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $554.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for MORN to open 0.17% lower in price and for ALG to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.
Why Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Could Be Worth Watching
Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Destination XL Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.
Wells Fargo & Co Reveals Fall In Q3 Profit, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $3.53 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts...
Bull of the Day: Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)
Marathon Petroleum MPC, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has been a substantial beneficiary of the energy surge this year. The stock has gone on to rally to new all-time highs while the general market continues to hover in bear territory. With inflation stubbornly lingering as we’ve seen over the past few months, MPC is set to continue its dominant trend.
3 Stocks to Watch on Rising Demand for Scientific Instruments
The coronavirus pandemic has created unique opportunities for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry participants — Mettler-Toledo International MTD, PerkinElmer PKI and Waters WAT. These companies are gaining from growing testing needs of newer biological drugs, ever-increasing complexity in molecular structure and rising instrument orders across the globe. Increasing healthcare spending, driven by aging demography and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets, is a key catalyst. Higher demand for generic drugs and biosimilars drives growth for scientific tool and apparatus providers. The reopening of university research laboratories and applied and industrial labs globally are boosting factors for the near term.
Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after profit beats estimates
TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - TSMC 2330.TW shares jumped more than 4% on Friday morning, outperforming the broader market .TWII, after the Taiwanese chipmaker announced a forecast-beating third-quarter profit, though it struck a more cautious note on upcoming demand. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, a major Apple Inc...
Morgan Stanley Q3 Income Declines
(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to...
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
I had been toying with the idea of selling one of the stocks in my portfolio for some time and ended up finally pulling the trigger on Monday. The company had slowing growth and I saw a few red flags, and ultimately decided to move on. However, with so many...
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Jumps 6.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Dutch Bros (BROS) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $33.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks. The Dutch...
Buy these Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks?
There are many intriguing stocks within the Computer Technology sector. The broader Zacks Tech sector is home to many innovating industries with companies that are expected to see solid growth. Let’s take a look at two tech stocks that investors may want to consider for growth in their portfolio.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.41%....
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 14, 2022 : TQQQ, IMRA, SQQQ, ACI, AMD, CSX, QQQ, UBS, HAL, GM, C, BAC
IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is +1.11 at $3.69, with 5,866,779 shares traded. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $58.98, with 5,145,724 shares traded. This represents a 109.52% increase from its 52 Week Low. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is -0.98 at $27.65, with 1,940,840 shares traded. Over the last four...
Singapore central bank tightens policy, Q3 GDP tops forecast
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday tightened monetary policy for the fourth time this year to rein in inflation running near a 14-year high, and left the door open for further policy action amid upside risks to the price outlook and global uncertainty. The Monetary Authority...
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $21.44. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.7% loss over the past four weeks. While raging inflation, supply-chain...
Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2022: MS, C, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 2%. Wells Fargo (WFC) posted...
Kroger to acquire rival Albertsons in near $25 billion deal
Supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a $24.6 billion deal. Oct 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co KR.N said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N in a $24.6 billion deal. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia...
South African rand rebounds as U.S. dollar trades lower
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday as the dollar slipped after investors appeared to shift focus away from U.S. interest rate considerations to global stock markets. At 0704 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 had firmed by 0.49% to 18.1650 against the dollar. It...
