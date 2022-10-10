ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Loudwire

Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery

Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Loudwire

