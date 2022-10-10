ESPN's FPI update still has Florida bowl eligible after Week 6

ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators making improvements in some areas and maintaining their bowl eligibility projection.

ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results as the season goes on. As the season progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played. FPI also predicts the outcomes for each game played.

The metric has not been kind to the Orange and Blue this season. They started out hot with an upset win over Utah in Billy Napier’s first game as Gators’ head coach. Afterward, the team struggled against Kentucky and USF, losing to the Wildcats and barely sneaking past the Bulls with a victory. Statistically, these were not the best performances from the Gators.

They bounced back statistically in their 38-33 loss to

and their 52-17 win over Eastern Washington. The defensive metrics improved on the back of Jayden Hill’s two interceptions (including one pick-6) in the Gators’ 24-17 victory over Missouri last week.

Here are the latest game-by-game and season-long FPI updates for the Florida Gators.

Oct. 15: vs LSU Tigers

Win Probability: 37.2%

Projected Record: 4-3

Oct. 29: vs Georgia Bulldogs

Win Probability: 8.7%

Projected Record: 4-4

Nov. 5: at Texas A&M Aggies

Win Probability: 32.3%

Projected Record: 4-5

Nov. 12: vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Win Probability: 65.4%

Projected Record: 5-5

Nov. 19: at Vanderbilt Commodores

Win Probability: 77.0%

Projected Record: 6-5

Nov. 25: at Florida State Seminoles

Win Probability: 35.2%

Projected record: 6-6

Overall Ranking

No. 39 Overall

Last Week; No. 39 Overall

Strength of Record

No. 34 Overall

Last Week: No. 42 Overall

Remaining Strength of Schedule

No. 25 Overall

Last Week: No. 20 Overall

Overall Efficiency

No. 46 Overall (62.2)

Last Week: No. 46 Overall (61.0)

Offensive Efficiency

No. 34 Overall (65.1)

Last Week: No. 33 Overall (66.8)

Defensive Efficiency

No. 58 Overall (57.2)

Last Week: No. 70 Overall (54.3)

