Gainesville, FL

ESPN's FPI update still has Florida bowl eligible after Week 6

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Oubn_0iTeskGI00

ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators making improvements in some areas and maintaining their bowl eligibility projection.

ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results as the season goes on. As the season progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played. FPI also predicts the outcomes for each game played.

The metric has not been kind to the Orange and Blue this season. They started out hot with an upset win over Utah in Billy Napier’s first game as Gators’ head coach. Afterward, the team struggled against Kentucky and USF, losing to the Wildcats and barely sneaking past the Bulls with a victory. Statistically, these were not the best performances from the Gators.

They bounced back statistically in their 38-33 loss to

and their 52-17 win over Eastern Washington. The defensive metrics improved on the back of Jayden Hill’s two interceptions (including one pick-6) in the Gators’ 24-17 victory over Missouri last week.

Here are the latest game-by-game and season-long FPI updates for the Florida Gators.

Oct. 15: vs LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3O29_0iTeskGI00
The Montgomery Advertiser

Win Probability: 37.2%

Projected Record: 4-3

Oct. 29: vs Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ee0nt_0iTeskGI00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 8.7%

Projected Record: 4-4

Nov. 5: at Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAo0Y_0iTeskGI00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 32.3%

Projected Record: 4-5

Nov. 12: vs South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j28Sf_0iTeskGI00
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 65.4%

Projected Record: 5-5

Nov. 19: at Vanderbilt Commodores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gauvi_0iTeskGI00
The Tennessean

Win Probability: 77.0%

Projected Record: 6-5

Nov. 25: at Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnobU_0iTeskGI00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Win Probability: 35.2%

Projected record: 6-6

Overall Ranking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIh2e_0iTeskGI00
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

No. 39 Overall

Last Week; No. 39 Overall

Strength of Record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPRFe_0iTeskGI00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

No. 34 Overall

Last Week: No. 42 Overall

Remaining Strength of Schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8JDn_0iTeskGI00
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

No. 25 Overall

Last Week: No. 20 Overall

Overall Efficiency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JO9YT_0iTeskGI00
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

No. 46 Overall (62.2)

Last Week: No. 46 Overall (61.0)

Offensive Efficiency

No. 34 Overall (65.1)

Last Week: No. 33 Overall (66.8)

Defensive Efficiency

No. 58 Overall (57.2)

Last Week: No. 70 Overall (54.3)

