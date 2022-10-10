ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

Person of interest wanted in connection with missing Page County man

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has a felony warrant for a wanted man, identified as Marcus Lewis. Lewis has been identified as a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford. Officials state that Bradford was last seen on Sept....
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

ACPS continues to face bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The Albemarle County Public School Board met Thursday night as the division continues to experience a shortage of bus drivers. Members of the Albemarle Education Association were there to ask for better working conditions. "Very challenging." "Very, very challenging, due to a lack of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crash caused delays on I-81 N

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauck was found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28....
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

JMU police investigate armed robbery

The James Madison University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early yesterday morning. J-M-U-P-D sent out the message just after four o’clock in the R-16 parking lot, which is a commuter and resident parking lot between the J-M-U Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. A student...
HARRISONBURG, VA

