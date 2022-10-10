Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police
Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday. Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7. The original reports had detailed suspicions that the...
cbs19news
Person of interest wanted in connection with missing Page County man
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has a felony warrant for a wanted man, identified as Marcus Lewis. Lewis has been identified as a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford. Officials state that Bradford was last seen on Sept....
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man and a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Fredericksburg.
Waynesboro Police asking for help finding shooting suspect
It was determined that an unknown person fired multiple shots from the street, hitting some homes in the area. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
WSLS
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
cbs19news
ACPS continues to face bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The Albemarle County Public School Board met Thursday night as the division continues to experience a shortage of bus drivers. Members of the Albemarle Education Association were there to ask for better working conditions. "Very challenging." "Very, very challenging, due to a lack of...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
WHSV
Crash caused delays on I-81 N
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
WHSV
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauck was found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28....
Former Longwood University student sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape
A former student at Longwood University has been sentenced to prison for raping another student in 2021.
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Western Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with seasons going in different directions, when Louisa County and Western Albemarle meet up the Jefferson District clash is typically entertaining. "It doesn't matter what records are, it doesn't matter who's supposed to win who's not supposed to win," Louisa head coach Will Patrick...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
wsvaonline.com
JMU police investigate armed robbery
The James Madison University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early yesterday morning. J-M-U-P-D sent out the message just after four o’clock in the R-16 parking lot, which is a commuter and resident parking lot between the J-M-U Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. A student...
