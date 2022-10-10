Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Increasing prices expected to also affect natural gas costs this winter
CHESTER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With cooler temperatures at night, people may be turning on their heat. Columbia Gas of Virginia says now is the time for eligible people to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, if they need help covering their winter heating costs. The...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Fall Foliage Tracker: Widespread freeze could impact vibrant display after the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This weekend will have beautiful fall colors along the higher elevations, a great weekend to enjoy a drive on the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s through Sunday. Changes will be coming next week as a cold front sweeps over...
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: “The conditions are unacceptable”
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
chathamstartribune.com
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WHSV
Valley Health files suit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act. For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith...
Gas prices aren’t the only thing that will stretch your budget this winter
Now, the United States Department of Energy is predicting energy bills will be significantly higher this winter.
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
A look at graduation rate data for Virginia’s public high school Class of 2022
State data shows that 92.1% of Virginia's public high school Class of 2022 graduated, a figure slightly lower than 2021's rate but higher than the two years before the pandemic hit.
cbs19news
Seeking businesses to participate in retirement savings program pilot
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new pilot program may help employees who cannot currently access a retirement plan through their employer. According to a release, Virginia businesses that do not offer a workplace retirement plan may be eligible to participate in the RetirePath Virginia pilot program, starting next year.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
cbs19news
Seeking applications for funding to upgrade shelters
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An application period for funding to help upgrade shelters has opened. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund. According to a release, this funding source was approved based on a...
Comments / 0