Alabama NewsCenter – Auburn University food historian explains new FDA guidelines for ‘healthy’ food labels

Nobody needs to be reminded who Ray Scott was, though, like a prism held in the light, he cast beams of different colors in different directions depending on one’s perspective. Several of those points of view are present here in Montgomery’s Frazer Memorial Church. It wasn’t Ray’s church; Pintlala Baptist Church was until he died in his sleep on May 8. His family thought the small country church down the road a bit at Pintlala wouldn’t be large enough to hold everyone attending Ray’s celebration of life Oct. 4. They were right.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO