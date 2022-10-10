Alabama NewsCenter – Auburn University food historian explains new FDA guidelines for ‘healthy’ food labels

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebamabuzz.com
“Tons” of Alabama Shakespeare Festival costumes on sale at Goodwill in Montgomery for limited time
Seeking the DIY costume of your dreams? The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) has donated tons—and we mean TONS—of costumes from former plays to Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama in Montgomery. Available now to Sunday, October 16, read on for which locations to shop and a peek at what you’ll find.
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
Alabama Hyundai parts supplier, temp agency hit with fines, penalties for ‘oppressive child labor’
A Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency have been hit with fines from federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor after investigators found workers as young as 13 employed in one factory. The U.S. Department of Labor announced the action today against SL Alabama, which employs about...
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
WSFA
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group reacts to DOJ findings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charity Alpert is a foster care advocate in the River Region, who is incredibly concerned to hear about allegations of discrimination in Alabama’s foster care system. “I think it’s discouraging to hear that some of our vulnerable children that are placed in these facilities are...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
unionspringsherald.com
Help available at City Hall
U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehornettribuneonline.com
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
247Sports
WATCH: Tennessee assistants Jerry Mack and Rodney Garner preview Alabama
Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack and defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview Saturday's big game between No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC). Here's what they had to say about the SEC's game of the week that will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bassmaster.com
Ray Scott: A celebration of life
Nobody needs to be reminded who Ray Scott was, though, like a prism held in the light, he cast beams of different colors in different directions depending on one’s perspective. Several of those points of view are present here in Montgomery’s Frazer Memorial Church. It wasn’t Ray’s church; Pintlala Baptist Church was until he died in his sleep on May 8. His family thought the small country church down the road a bit at Pintlala wouldn’t be large enough to hold everyone attending Ray’s celebration of life Oct. 4. They were right.
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Bullock, Macon, Montgomery Co. Until 3:30 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. * At 249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast. of Waugh, or 12 miles southwest of Milstead, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10
• Theft was reported on Harrogate Springs Road. • Criminal possession of a forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Oct. 6. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
wvasfm.org
ASU Dress and Etiquette Forum
A Dress and Etiquette Forum will take place this week at Alabama State University. ASU’s Counseling Center will present the forum on Wednesday, Oct.12 , 2022 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Student Union Theater. The event will be hosted by Muhammad Alli. Melanie began her career as a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
wvasfm.org
2022 Magic City Classic
Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer. “Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th. Tickets start at $25...
Comments / 0