3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season

If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice

We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
Eagles scouting report: 12 Cowboys not named Micah Parsons to be wary of

The Eagles welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Philadelphia for Sunday Night Football. In Week 6, on Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys for the 127th time to play a football game. Neither team is a finished product. Each side figures to look a lot different on December 24th than they do right now, but we’ll know a lot more about both franchises once this one is in the books.
