The Eagles welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Philadelphia for Sunday Night Football. In Week 6, on Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys for the 127th time to play a football game. Neither team is a finished product. Each side figures to look a lot different on December 24th than they do right now, but we’ll know a lot more about both franchises once this one is in the books.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO