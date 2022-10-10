Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
KFVS12
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
wjpf.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after detectives seize hundreds of pills, marijuana, cash
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from West Paducah face Fentanyl trafficking charges. On Sunday, Oct. 9 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
lite987whop.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
