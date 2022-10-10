Read full article on original website
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
KFVS12
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
wish989.com
Man Charged Following Home Invasion in Carbondale Tuesday
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing charges stemming from a home invasion early Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of West Sunset in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers went to the scene around 2:30 a.m. regarding a report of damage to property. Officers found that the suspect,...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken deputies nab wanted Benton man on trafficking charges
A wanted Benton man is facing trafficking charges after a stop Tuesday afternoon. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office spotted 35-year-old Chad Taylor driving near Park Road. Taylor was known to have an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation, and he also did not have a driver's license. The...
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
KFVS12
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
KFVS12
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11. We interviewed Jessie Kuntze at Tower Rock when the river was low enough to walk to it. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A look at the low river level at...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
kbsi23.com
1 of 2 robbery suspects wanted in McCracken County arrested
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – One of two suspects in a McCracken County robbery was arrested in Graves County. Taylor Johnson, 31, of McCracken County was arrested around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. He faces charges of robbery first degree and assault fourth degree. The McCracken County Sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of meth during traffic stop
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Low water in the Mississippi brought herds of people out to Tower Rock Natural area near Wittenburg, Missouri. SIU "Send Silence Packing" event. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the campus of SIU,...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
wsiu.org
A suspect is sought for firing shots in Carbondale on Tuesday afternoon
The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for firing gunshots on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Willow and North Wall Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. During the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect...
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested after armed home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after Carbondale Police say he broke into a home on West Sunset Street and beat up the person inside. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. 24-year-old Andrew Walker forced open the door of the home and physically attacked the person inside. Police say the two were acquaintances. Walker was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired. The victim received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots-fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. Officers say someone fired a...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
wfcnnews.com
Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
