Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup: Why is it called the 2021 RLWC?
After five years away, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup finally kicks off this month, as hosts England, champions Australia, and a host of others all set their sights on the ultimate prize. But eagle-eyed fans will have noticed a rather important distinction - it's the year 2022, and yet...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: Which jersey is each country wearing?
The Rugby League World Cup plays host to 16 nations as they battle it out in England to decide who gets to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy. Australia has a stranglehold over the competition having won eight of the past nine tournaments. However, there a number of new contenders...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: How to watch the World Cup in New Zealand
The Rugby League World Cup is about to begin, with 61 matches to take place across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events. England will host the tournament for the fourth time as the world's best rugby league look to knock off reigning champions Australia. The Sporting News takes...
Sporting News
How the All Blacks XV could backfire on NZ Rugby
Will the All Blacks XV act as another carrot to prevent New Zealand’s next generation of talent from taking their services offshore, or could it have the opposite effect?. The new 28-man squad will travel north to take on Ireland A and the Barbarians in the coming weeks while the All Blacks will be tackling Japan, Wales, Scotland and England on their end-of-year tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Australia v England: third men’s T20 cricket international – live
Over-by-over report: Will England complete a clean sweep in the final match of the series in Canberra? Join Tim de Lisle
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s...
Sporting News
How the All Blacks XV can utilise Damian McKenzie
Damian McKenzie has been a regular name in All Blacks squads since his international debut in 2016, but a stint in Japan last season has seen him lose that spot to Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta. Now selected in the All Blacks XV, McKenzie has an opportunity to showcase his form...
Sporting News
USWNT's loss to Spain raises plenty of questions about players, head coach Vlatko Andonovkski
It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
'I'm resigning because I can no longer peddle a lie'
The former Springbok Sevens captain decided to step down as Springbok Women’s Sevens coach following the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town last month. However, SA Rugby only made it known to the public in a statement that was released on Wednesday. In an interview with the Daily...
Sporting News
Caulfield Cup 2022 betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch
Caulfield will host its biggest raceday of the year this Saturday, with the running of the $5 million Caulfield Cup. The annual lead-in to the Melbourne Cup was introduced in 1879 and has held Group 1 status since 1979. The winning connections will take home $3 million, with Incentivise taking...
Sporting News
Why Skye Nicolson is desperate for a shot at featherweight queen Amanda Serrano
She’s one of the most feared names in women’s boxing but Australia’s Skye Nicolson is desperate to have a crack at unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. The Puerto Rican was one half of the biggest fight in women’s boxing history when she and Katie Taylor lit up Madison Square Garden with an epic main event in April.
Comments / 0