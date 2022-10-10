ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup: Why is it called the 2021 RLWC?

After five years away, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup finally kicks off this month, as hosts England, champions Australia, and a host of others all set their sights on the ultimate prize. But eagle-eyed fans will have noticed a rather important distinction - it's the year 2022, and yet...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: Which jersey is each country wearing?

The Rugby League World Cup plays host to 16 nations as they battle it out in England to decide who gets to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy. Australia has a stranglehold over the competition having won eight of the past nine tournaments. However, there a number of new contenders...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: How to watch the World Cup in New Zealand

The Rugby League World Cup is about to begin, with 61 matches to take place across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events. England will host the tournament for the fourth time as the world's best rugby league look to knock off reigning champions Australia. The Sporting News takes...
RUGBY
Sporting News

How the All Blacks XV could backfire on NZ Rugby

Will the All Blacks XV act as another carrot to prevent New Zealand’s next generation of talent from taking their services offshore, or could it have the opposite effect?. The new 28-man squad will travel north to take on Ireland A and the Barbarians in the coming weeks while the All Blacks will be tackling Japan, Wales, Scotland and England on their end-of-year tour.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#Australia#Group B#Rugby League World Cups#Rlwc
The Independent

Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup

Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

How the All Blacks XV can utilise Damian McKenzie

Damian McKenzie has been a regular name in All Blacks squads since his international debut in 2016, but a stint in Japan last season has seen him lose that spot to Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta. Now selected in the All Blacks XV, McKenzie has an opportunity to showcase his form...
RUGBY
Sporting News

USWNT's loss to Spain raises plenty of questions about players, head coach Vlatko Andonovkski

It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

'I'm resigning because I can no longer peddle a lie'

The former Springbok Sevens captain decided to step down as Springbok Women’s Sevens coach following the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town last month. However, SA Rugby only made it known to the public in a statement that was released on Wednesday. In an interview with the Daily...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Why Skye Nicolson is desperate for a shot at featherweight queen Amanda Serrano

She’s one of the most feared names in women’s boxing but Australia’s Skye Nicolson is desperate to have a crack at unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. The Puerto Rican was one half of the biggest fight in women’s boxing history when she and Katie Taylor lit up Madison Square Garden with an epic main event in April.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy