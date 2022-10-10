Read full article on original website
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
RED Development is 100% leased at The Grove office building
RED Development announced today that the Class AA office building at The Grove, the highly anticipated mixed-use destination in Phoenix, is now 100% fully leased prior to the completion of construction, which is a first in Arizona commercial real estate history. JLL, a global brokerage firm, represented RED in leasing The Grove office building and is the first tenant to move in this week with close to 130 employees from its Phoenix division.
azbigmedia.com
Aligned Data Centers brings 2 million SF campuses to Phoenix
Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its continued investment and expansion in the Phoenix market with two new land acquisitions. Totaling over 400 MW of IT load and approximately two million square feet, Aligned’s future mega campuses will provide customers with essential capacity and scalability in one of the nation’s fastest-growing data center markets.
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
azbigmedia.com
Single-family rental community Cyrene at South Mountain sells for $35.44M
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $35.44 million (±$492,222/per unit) sale of Cyrene at South Mountain, at 6250 S. 15th Way, Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Curve Development. The buyer was Carlyle from Los Angeles. The newly...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 3 for data center leasing and new supply
The Phoenix data center market ranked third in the U.S. for leasing activity in the first half of 2022, fueled by demand from hyperscalers preparing for future expansion, according to a new report from CBRE. The market recorded 46.3 megawatts (MW) of net absorption in H1 2022, already surpassing the...
azbigmedia.com
Here are the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation awards
Honoring the organizations and individuals that fuel Arizona’s high-performance and fast-growing technology, science and education landscape, the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority have announced individual winners and company award finalists for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI). The company award winners will be announced at the annual event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., West Building, Third Floor.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: WaFd Bank
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes WaFd Bank. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
