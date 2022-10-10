ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Valley Veterans Museum fundraisers

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum has multiple ways for citizens to get involved and help support the veterans of the community. Fundraising is a big part of that community involvement which helps MVVM complete their mission “to honor, preserve and perpetuate the legacy of Miami Valley veterans.”
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County girls compete in district tennis

MASON — Nine Miami County tennis players competed in the girls district tournament Thursday at the ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center Thursday. The Trojans doubles team of junior Elizabeth Niemi and freshman Nina Short got off to a slow start against Angela Britton and Irisa Poompanit of Walnut Hills losing 6-0, 6-2.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Local legends to be inducted into Dayton Region Walk of Fame today

DAYTON — Six area people and groups will be honored today and inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class offers a mix of individuals with outstanding achievements in the categories of arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
City
Troy, OH
City
Nashville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH

It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
KETTERING, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | Oct 14-16, 2022

FRIDAY, OCT 14 - SUNDAY, OCT 16. TEDxDayton returns to the Victoria Theatre this Friday featuring local speakers with presentations designed to inspire awe, wonder, and curiosity. Oktoberfest at The Greene this Saturday featuring with cold beer, German food, and live music from local "dancey rock" band Spungewurthy. Thomas Rhett...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Truck#Localevent#Hobart Arena#Prg
daytonlocal.com

5 Haunted Places Around Dayton

Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Wood earns title of 2022 Miss Pumpkin

BRADFORD — Rain may have dampened the festivities, but it couldn’t douse the excitement of Royalty Night at the 93rd annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The night belonged to the Miss Pumpkin contestants. This year’s event featured seven young ladies from area communities vying for the title. The...
BRADFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
bluebonnetnews.com

Lagoon community coming to Dayton area

Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel

SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
SIDNEY, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD SENIORS HAVE VICTORIOUS NIGHT

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Senior nights are a part of every season. Programs take the time to honor players that have given 4 years to their program. Springfield had 6 seniors to honor on Wednesday night. They honored them with a sweep over Struthers. Baelyn Brungard led the Tigers offense with...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Witmer exhibit at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center presents Jim Witmer: A Retrospective Photography Exhibit. The retrospective photography exhibit will be on display Oct. 21 through Nov. 7. A reception honoring the life and work of Jim Witmer is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The reception...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Main Street brings back Hometown Halloween

TROY – Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimists invite children to downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a “frighteningly good time” at their annual Hometown Halloween event. “Troy Main Street is looking forward to teaming up with the Troy Noon Optimists for another fun...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy