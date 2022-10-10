Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Great Lakes Announced $143.5 Million in Dredging Contracts
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, on Wednesday announced the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $143.5 million with open options pending award of $102.9 million. The awarded work includes:. South Atlantic Division Regional Harbor Dredging 2023 Project (Maintenance,...
marinelink.com
“Welcome to a Dying Industry (1988)”
While pundits have long proclaimed the U.S. maritime industry dying or dead, the recent delivery of Great Lakes laker Mark W. Barker suggests an innovative future instead. Jacksonville Shipyard was a well-known repair yard that was particularly well known for servicing the Jones Act tanker fleet and Gino Ferrari was its New York representative. Each Christmas season Gino hosted a reception at the Four Seasons restaurant for tanker Owners.
marinelink.com
Marine Travelift Delivers New Boat Lift to Stevens Towing
The recent delivery of a Marine Travelift 820CII (820 metric ton/1,804,000 lbs. capacity) Mobile Boat Hoist to the Stevens Towing Company, Inc. shipyard located on Yonges Island in South Carolina will transform marine services by alleviating overwhelmed dry dock schedules in the region. Founded in the late 1800s as Stevens...
marinelink.com
Tidewater to Expand Columbia River Barge Service
Tidewater Barge Lines, Inc will expand its regional barge service on the Columbia River after being awarded grant funding from the U.S. Department Maritime Administration (MARAD). The $4,168,759 from MARAD, combined with nearly $2 million in matching funds from Tidewater, will provide two new low and zero emission cranes that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marinelink.com
SCHOTTEL Gets Canadian Funding to Develop Quiet Propulsion
German propulsion company SCHOTTEL has been selected for funding within the Government of Canada's Quiet Vessel Initiative, which supports the development of new quiet vessel technologies, designs, and operational practices, leading to less underwater noise from vessels in Canadian waters. SCHOTTEL will assess the noise reduction achieved by the installation...
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
marinelink.com
Corps Building Underwater Sill to Halt Saltwater Intrusion in Mississippi River
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District began construction of an underwater sill October 11, 2022, across the bed of the Mississippi River channel to prevent further upriver progression of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River’s volume of water has fallen to a level...
marinelink.com
Congress, GAO Set Their Focus on Cargo Preference Fixes
On September 14, 2022, the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee (T&I Committee), Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, held a hearing which indicated a potential revitalization, and new enforcement regime, of U.S.-flag requirements under the Cargo Preference Act of 1954 (the CPA). The hearing occurred on the heels of a Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) report regarding the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) lack of COA enforcement, with significant recommendations to revamp oversight by the agency to ensure a growing, stable U.S.-flag fleet in the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
marinelink.com
SAAM Towage Orders Electric Tug Pair for Its Canadian Operations
SAAM Towage announced it has closed an agreement with Teck & Neptune Terminals that will allow the deployment of the first two electric tugs to its fleet. The ElectRA 2300SX tugs are designed by Vancouver-based Robert Allan Ltd. and will be built at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. Scheduled for delivery...
marinelink.com
US and Micronesia Expand Shiprider Agreement
USCG Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Commander Capt. Nicholas R. Simmons and Joses R. Gallen, Secretary of Justice, Federated States of Micronesia, signed an expanded shiprider agreement aboard the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) in Guam, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: Sara Muir / U.S. Coast Guard) The United States and...
Comments / 0