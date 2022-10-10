Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Jeff Little set for rockabilly music return to Carter Fold
HILTONS, Va. — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little. The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”
Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated...
Johnson City Press
New mural goes up at Mid City
Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
Johnson City Press
District soccer final goes Lady Hilltoppers' way
KINGSPORT — It was like deja vu all over again. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met for the third time this season on the soccer pitch and for the third straight time it was the same old song.
Johnson City Press
‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
Johnson City Press
Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles
Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 14
Oct. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed this account of the recent Hacker-Brownlow wedding; the account originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune. “After several weeks of anxious anticipation among the friends of the contracting parties, the wedding of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Region 1-AAA volleyball championship
The West Ridge volleyball team pulled off a school first on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves became the school's first regional champions thanks to their sweep of Morristown West in the Region 1-AAA final.
Johnson City Press
Martin is Bucs' Jack-of-all-trades
Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI and ETSU coach George Quarles says the senior fullback had a lot to do with changing the team’s fortunes.
Johnson City Press
Lady Blue Devils keep rolling in Mountain 7 with sweep of John Battle
BRISTOL, Va. — The race for the Mountain 7 District regular season volleyball championship was officially narrowed to two teams Thursday. Gate City (16-5, 9-1) eliminated John Battle from title contention with a 25-22, 25-18, 23-23 sweep of the Lady Trojans (15-6, 5-4).
Johnson City Press
Milligan University asks for recommendations for Leaders in Christian Service program
Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives. Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
Johnson City Press
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
Johnson City Press
Eastman paying high school work-based learning students $15 an hour
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is recruiting candidates for its 2023 Work-Based Learning program for the spring and fall semesters. The program, now in its second year, provides productive work assignments in manufacturing for local students that build on their classroom-based instruction, allows them to gain employability skills and prepare them for future success.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It's official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. And the Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton names employees of the year
ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Both are praised for their extra efforts in helping students.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: District 1-AAA soccer semifinals
Science Hill continued to roll through the opposition as the Lady Hilltoppers mercy-ruled West Ridge 9-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at Indian Highland Park. The Lady ‘Toppers (13-3-2) will next take on Dobyns-Bennett (15-4-0) in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at D-B. The Lady Indians survived a determined effort from Daniel Boone, finally subduing the Lady Trailblazers 3-1.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One Kingsport school board member has expressed concerns about a grant-funded "math implementation support contract" might push the Tennessee-banned banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Still, the board Tuesday night 4-1 approved spending $142,500 for a two-year contract with SchoolKit.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High downs Greeneville for Region 1-AA volleyball championship
GREENEVILLE — Dominating at the nets and with libero Sydnee Pendland having their backs, Tennessee High’s Lady Vikings had the killer instinct they needed to win the Region 1-AA volleyball championship at Greeneville High School. Tournament MVP Pendland had 27 digs to go along with an all-around effort...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Elks Lodge planning Wreaths Across America event for Oak Hill Cemetery
The Johnson City Elks Lodge is asking for help from the community to honor the veterans laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery this holiday season. Elks Lodge Secretary Lucille MacKenzie came up with the idea to bring Wreaths Across America to Oak Hill after visiting the cemetery and taking notice of the number of historical grave markers.
