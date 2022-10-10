ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW)- Retirement can be a time of relaxation and taking a step back, but it can also be an opportunity to take a step forward. That's the case for a retired couple in Elcho that received a Home Town Hero Award for their efforts in the community. Debi and Greg Mejak have worked tirelessly in retirement as election inspectors, EMS volunteers, as well as becoming active members of their Home Owners Association and Elcho Historical Society.

ELCHO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO