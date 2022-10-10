Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Local foundation announces a cultural arts fund
RHINELANDER - The Rhinelander Community Foundation connects generous donors and worthy organizations in the area. Tuesday they announced the new Rhinelander Cultural Arts Fund. It’s designed to supports local creative efforts. This is a non-endowed fund in support of cultural arts organizations and activities including music, theater, painting, dance,...
WJFW-TV
Retiring UPS driver surprised by school children
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- A northern Wisconsin UPS driver is retiring after working for the delivery company for 47 years. Friday will be Robin Islo's last official day of delivering packages, but his retirement could not happen without first being surprised by students at the Lac Du Flambeau school who gave him a warm welcome Thursday morning.
WJFW-TV
City of Merrill introduces a new logo
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
WJFW-TV
Business in Merrill wins Statewide Badger Award for Best Smart Home
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Earlier this year, "In The Lite Electric" won the Badger Craftsman Award for Best Smart Home. "A lot of the award winners from the other categories are from the southern part of the state or bigger cities, said Communication Director Sasha Everett. "So to be able to represent Northern and Central Wisconsin on a state wide level was very exciting for us," she added.
WJFW-TV
Elcho couple receives Home Town Hero Award
ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW)- Retirement can be a time of relaxation and taking a step back, but it can also be an opportunity to take a step forward. That's the case for a retired couple in Elcho that received a Home Town Hero Award for their efforts in the community. Debi and Greg Mejak have worked tirelessly in retirement as election inspectors, EMS volunteers, as well as becoming active members of their Home Owners Association and Elcho Historical Society.
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WJFW-TV
Birnamwood woman sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug distribution
MADISON (WJFW) - A Birnamwood woman was sentenced to 66 months in in federal prison yesterday for methamphetamine distribution. Sarah Waggoner, 41, plead guilty to the charge back in July of 2022. Waggoner's federal prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. In April of 2021, law...
WJFW-TV
Price County woman pleads 'no contest' in embezzling case
PRICE COUNTY (WJFW) - A Price County woman accused of embezzling money from a local food pantry and the Park Falls Chamber of Commerce has plead 'no contest' in court this morning. Dayna Lemmer, 31, is accused of taking approximately $54,000 from the Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry. Lemmer was the...
WJFW-TV
Missing Wausau girl found safe
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - A missing girl from Wausau was found safe Tuesday night after being reported missing since Fri., Oct. 7. According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Torrens, 17, was believed to have left on foot alone back on Sept. 19 from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School on Wausau's north side.
WJFW-TV
Three arrested in Forest County last Tuesday
CRANDON (WJFW) - Three people were arrested in Crandon last week, following an investigation involving the United States Marshals Service, the Forest County Sheriff's Office, the Crandon Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were tracking a subject that was wanted out...
WJFW-TV
One dog dies after a house fire in Merrill
MERRILL (WJFW) - One person and one dog were saved from a residential fire in Merrill on Monday. The Pine River Fire Department was dispatched along with other units around 7:12 p.m. to a fire on French Ridge Road in Merrill. At the time of the call, reports say that...
WJFW-TV
One man arrested in Forest County on drug charges
ARGONNE (WJFW) - One person was arrested in Forest County last week on drug charges. Jacob Marvin, 45, from Argonne, was arrested for felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Approximately 22.5 grams of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle that Marvin was driving along with drug paraphernalia.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Gets Road Win Against Lakeland Union in Girls Swimming and Diving
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk was able to get a win on the road against Lakeland Union in high school girls swimming and diving 74-22. The story of the meet was that Lakeland Union was still able to come away with a fair amount of points even after only having two swimmers on the varsity team, Olivia Mickel and Say Timmerman.
