Proposed law would make it illegal for Costco to prevent nonmembers from buying fuel

New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people without a Costco membership to purchase fuel at Costco gas stations.

The average price of gas has risen almost 20 cents per gallon from where it was a month ago.

Costco typically sold gasoline for cheaper prices. For a time, everyone was able to buy gas at the retailer, regardless of membership status. But this changed in July, when Costco announced that only members could fill up.

But a bill in the state Senate would make it illegal for Costco or any other club store to turn customers away, regardless of membership status.

Costco membership starts at $60 per year. Those who pay for membership get access to what's typically discounted gas.

The bills sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Vin Gopal and former Gov. Dick Codey would prohibit Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club or any other warehouse club from enforcing their current rule. But it would apply only to gas.

The lawmakers say gas is a public access that should be available to everyone.

If the bill is passed, retailers could be fined $1,000 for each first offense. It would increase to $5,000 for second offenses and $10,000 for any offenses after that.

No hearings have been scheduled for those bills. Resistance is strong, and there is no indication it will pass.