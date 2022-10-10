ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona to wear Drake logo for El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona will wear the logo of Canadian rapper and singer Drake on the front of their jersey in Sunday's LaLiga El Clasico at Real Madrid, to celebrate the fact he is the first artist to get to 50 billion Spotify streams. - Stream Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live on ESPN+...
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
Anderlecht apologise for fans' behaviour in West Ham defeat

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Anderlecht have issued an apology after their fans lit flares and threw seats at West Ham United supporters during their 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat at London Stadium on Thursday. Police had to intervene to separate the two sets of supporters and the Belgian side said...
