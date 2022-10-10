Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
ESPN
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger assures fans he's 'alive' after brutal collision when scoring crucial Champions League goal
Antonio Rudiger spared Real Madrid's blushes with a late goal that qualified the reigning European champions for the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, but his reward was a brutal collision that saw him return to the Spanish capital with his head bandaged up. The Germany defender scored a...
ESPN
Anderlecht apologise for fans' behaviour in West Ham defeat
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Anderlecht have issued an apology after their fans lit flares and threw seats at West Ham United supporters during their 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat at London Stadium on Thursday. Police had to intervene to separate the two sets of supporters and the Belgian side said...
UEFA・
ESPN
Spain outplayed a disjointed USWNT and exposed midfield weakness under Vlatko Andonovski
The U.S. women's national team lost back-to-back games for the first time in five years after an uninspiring 2-0 loss to a second-choice Spain team in Pamplona on Tuesday. Laia Codina, in her debut for the senior Spain national team, opened the scoring in the 39th minute after the U.S. twice failed to clear a corner kick that dropped in the box. Real Madrid star Esther Gonzalez added the dagger 18 minutes from time with a sweet volley after floating in between three U.S. defenders unmarked.
RELATED PEOPLE
The answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz
Every Friday our chief football writer Miguel Delaney sends out his Reading the Game newsletter, packed full with all the latest football news, anaylsis and insight from behind the scenes of the game. The free newsletter also includes a quiz which Miguel painstakingly compiles each week to ensure it is as testing as he can make it.Answers to these quizzes are now being housed here in this article, so please make sure you bookmark this page and - if you aren’t already - then most importantly please sign up to the newsletter for free by clicking here.The answers will...
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s...
Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane
The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
ESPN
Neymar, Barcelona to stand trial for corruption, fraud
Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
USWNT stunned by reserve Spain side amid protests
An understrength Spain women's team beat the United States 2-0 in a friendly in Pamplona on Tuesday night. Laia Codina put the hosts up before the break and Esther Gonzalez doubled the lead in the second half with a stunning volley to give Spain an unlikely win over the the U.S.
Comments / 0