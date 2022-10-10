Read full article on original website
Electricity expert says simple tumble dryer hack could save you money on your energy bills
Electricity costs keep on rising as many providers have hiked up their bills. Therefore, many households are looking to find any little tips and tricks to cut costs and help them save some money. Luckily, electricity expert Colm Griffin from purchase.ie has shared something super easy you can do to...
Complete list of free government grants to upgrade your home's energy efficiency
With spiralling energy costs, and more awareness around our need to dramatically reduce our carbon emissions, there is a continued push towards making our homes as energy efficient as possible. Many homeowners don’t know there are free government grants they can avail of to upgrade their homes and make them...
Clever mum uses money-saving trick to dry clothes outside without a tumble dryer
As the weather cools down and the autumn season rolls in, finding economical ways to dry your clothes can become more difficult. For those that don’t have tumble dryers or radiators to help with the process, this time of year can be incredibly challenging. One mum found an unusual...
Shoppers go wild for heated clothes airer from Aldi that will cut down your energy bill
With the cost of electricity skyrocketing, most of us are looking for ways to cut down our bills as much as possible. That means looking at our energy consumption and figuring out what appliances are costing us the most - and our tumble dryer is definitely one of the biggest culprits.
Thousands could receive further cash boosts as Government consider additional lump sums and bonuses
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said that the government has the financial means to bring in more supports for households if the cost of living crisis continues into next year. He and Finance Minister Paschal O'Donohoe presented Budget 2023 last month, and it featured a number of one-off...
Mum goes viral showing shoppers how to cut down grocery bills with ‘better’ products
Doing the weekly grocery shop has become more difficult for people as the cost of living crisis continues. While big brand name products are some of the most popular, they also usually come with a higher price tag. One mum is going viral as she shows shoppers which products are...
Social welfare Ireland: Double Child Benefit payment date confirmed for all parents
Today (Tuesday 11 October) government confirmed the payment dates for many of the social welfare bonuses promised in Budget 2023. The payment schedule will no doubt come as a relief to parents, pensioners and other welfare recipients who are reliant upon the extra payments to see them through the winter months.
Social welfare Ireland: Thousands to receive Autumn Double Payment as exact date revealed
Social welfare recipients will receive the Autumn Double Payment next week. A number of additional measures were announced as part of this year's Budget to help the public tackle the cost of living crisis. Among these are extra social welfare payments, the first of which will be paid out in...
Fireplace screen buying guide: Types to know and factors to consider
Weigh the factors and choose the correct screen for your fireplace.
Social welfare Ireland: Dates confirmed for seven lump sum payments before Christmas
After weeks of speculation, the dates for seven lump sum social welfare payments have been confirmed. For people who qualify for these payments, they can expect to receive the additional money before Christmas. This includes recipients of double payments, people on different welfare supports and those that get bonus benefits...
