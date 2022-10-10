ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social welfare Ireland: Dates confirmed for seven lump sum payments before Christmas

After weeks of speculation, the dates for seven lump sum social welfare payments have been confirmed. For people who qualify for these payments, they can expect to receive the additional money before Christmas. This includes recipients of double payments, people on different welfare supports and those that get bonus benefits...
