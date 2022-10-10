ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

New Mountaintop Community Unveiled on Aetna Mountain

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- On the summit of Aetna Mountain in southwestern Hamilton County, a new future for its development was unveiled Thursday morning. An expansion to the Black Creek community was announced in front of a crowd including local officials such as Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
WDEF

One injured in Rossville Boulevard shooting incident

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured. It happened shortly before 10:30 last night in the 4500 block of Rossville Boulevard. Officials say they located a 49-year-old man at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot graze wound to his hip. Police say the incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#New South#Chestnut Street#Traffic Signals#Construction Maintenance#Tdot
WTVCFOX

Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WCIA

Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
PLANetizen

Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Bartow Fire Department responds to multiple Acre Blaze in Adairsville

(via WBHF Radio) On October 9th at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to Stoners Road in Adairsville for a fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews found that a tractor and hay bailer had caught on fire along with an acre of a field. The Georgia Forestry Commission was requested for assistance.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
WTVC

The Haunted Hilltop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy