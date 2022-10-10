Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery
Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Powell’s topic is “The Gilded Age of Waco,” a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side by side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city it is today.
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (22) updates to this series since Updated 3 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8
No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-0) Breakdown: They may be hosting the reigning state champions but that does not mean expectations are going to be different for the La Vega Pirates. “(It’s) the same thing with our kids — get out and play as hard...
WacoTrib.com
High School Notebook: Breaking down the 'Stone County feuds'
When towns are within 20 to 30 minutes or less of each other, when you have family living in these other towns and playing for the other team, when everyone is in the same situation vying for a playoff spot, some rivalries just mean more. That’s been the case between...
WacoTrib.com
Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes
Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week. Cox led the Goats in a shutout of...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night. But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12....
WacoTrib.com
No moving mountains: Shapen injury, turnovers plague Bears in loss, 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Strange things always happen to Baylor in the misty mountains of West Virginia. In their first-ever game at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2012, the Bears scored 63 points but still managed to lose when West Virginia scored 70. The Bears have been blown out by 44...
WacoTrib.com
EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
La Vega to recognize Williams, Coleman, Reece
Six individuals with deep ties to the La Vega community will be honored Friday as part of the La Vega ISD Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Former state title-winning head coach Willie Williams will be recognized with the Dave Campbell Award for Excellence, while his longtime friend LeRoy Coleman will be honored posthumously with the Coach’s Award. Coleman coached La Vega’s offensive line for many years after a long stint as University’s head football coach. He died in February at age 74.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WacoTrib.com
Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road
Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting. The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
WacoTrib.com
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore blackface in 1983 Baylor trespass incident
When Clay Jenkins and two friends stormed the apartment of female Baylor University classmates in 1983, they laughed it off as a prank. The women described it as a terrifying moment, and Jenkins and his friends were arrested and charged with criminal trespass. In the years since, Jenkins has climbed...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: No love lost for Matt Rhule; Citizen Fire Academy graduate lauds program
So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor. He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.
WacoTrib.com
Capital murder trial in Bellmead shooting postponed two weeks by juror's illness
A juror called in sick Tuesday, leading to a two-week delay at the start of a capital murder trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Judge Susan Kelly postponed the capital murder trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, until Oct. 24. Johnny Wilson stands accused of shooting and killing two relatives at a cookout in Bellmead in 2020. Court filings ahead of the anticipated start of opening arguments and testimony Tuesday also reveal Johnny Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2003 murder conviction in Arkansas.
WacoTrib.com
Two Waco affordable housing projects get nod for subsidies, more than 300 units
Two housing developments aiming to serve low-income renters got the backing of the Waco Housing Authority and Waco Public Facility Corp. boards Thursday, and officials hope more are on the way. The boards unanimously approved deals allowing public subsidies for the Reserve at 4th Street, a 240-unit development with 36...
