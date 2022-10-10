Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Sister Bay celebrates 76th Fall Festival this weekend
You can partake in the final big fall festival of the season in Door County in Sister Bay this weekend. Considered by many as the "Granddaddy of all Door County Festivals," Sister Bay Fall Fest is a celebration that began as a reward for Door County tourism workers after a busy summer. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the longest-running three-day festival on the Peninsula. Highlights of the weekend include the Fall Fest Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Derby Race held downtown on Highway 42 at 11 a.m. on Sunday, followed later by the famous ping pong ball drop at 2 p.m. Sister Bay Advancement Community Coordinator Louise Howson shares the excitement that builds around the events, especially the parade.
seehafernews.com
UW Green Bay Looks to Help Women “Take Back the Night”
The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Healthy Choices Task Force held its second annual ‘Take Back the Night’ program and march last night. More than 300 students and staff met up at Phoenix Park on the Green Bay Campus where they marched, shared stories, and helped create a safer and more welcoming campus.
seehafernews.com
Visit Manitowoc Unveils New Logo and Visual Identity
Visit Manitowoc now has its own visual identity. The City of Manitowoc’s Tourism Department held an unveiling party last evening at the Capitol Civic Center, where they unveiled the new logo. Courtney Hansen, the city’s Tourism Director, described the logo as an “abstract Manitowoc ‘M’ that was inspired by...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fox Valley trick-or-treat times 2022
APPLETON — Halloween 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan your costume and get ready with treats before you get tricked.
seehafernews.com
Pair of Two Rivers Groups to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings planned for today in the City of Two Rivers, both of which begin at 6:00 p.m. First up is the Advisory Recreation Board, which will be in the Koska Room in the Community House. They will be discussing the Neshotah Park Paster Plan before...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting this Saturday at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom
(WFRV) – When the owner of Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom passed away last year, customers and the community wondered what would happen to this local favorite. Local 5 Live stopped by recently to see how the family is remembering the man who started it all and how they are keeping the tradition running.
seehafernews.com
Consumer Credit Counseling Service to Offer Homebuying Class in Cleveland
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan in collaboration with Cleveland State Bank will be offering a free First Time Homebuyers Class early next month. The class is being offered at Cleveland State Bank, located at 1250 W Washington Avenue in Cleveland on Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.
seehafernews.com
7 Lakes To Host FRCC Cross Country Meet Today
Manitowoc Lincoln is the host school this afternoon for the FRCC Conference Cross Country Meet to be held at 7 Lakes Golf Course near Whitelaw. Ships runners will be joined in the 10-school meet by teams including Sheboygan North and South, Green Bay Southwest, Preble, Notre Dame, Bay Port, De Pere, Ashwaubenon and Pulaski.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
seehafernews.com
Ships Look To Win Conference Volleyball Crown Tonight
After clinching at least a tie for the FRCC title with a sweep of Bay Port Tuesday night, the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Volleyball team can win the championship outright with a victory over Sheboygan North this evening. The Ships will host the Golden Raiders in a 7:00 p.m. start at...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
Door County Pulse
New Mini Golf Course Opens in Fish Creek
Families looking for fun – or golfers trying to forget a tough 18 – now have a new place to go near Peninsula State Park. Just in time for two big fall-festival weekends, Evergreen Miniature Golf opened Wednesday on Highway 42, just north of the BP gas station. The new, 18-hole mini-golf course winds around in the shadows of red pines and white pines that owners Kerry and Matt Johnson wanted to save.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
seehafernews.com
State Begins Today For Three Ships Tennis Athletes
It’s a very meaningful day for three young tennis players from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Ships number-1 Singles player junior Olivia Minikel and their top doubles tandem of senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson are scheduled to begin competition this afternoon at the WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison.
waupacanow.com
Coming home to Waupaca
Since she turned 18, Gabriela Ocampo has relocated from Miami to Texas, then to Chicago, before finding a place she calls home. Now 24 years old, she is living in Waupaca. “People here are really kind,” Ocampo said. She started as a temp in January, translating for Spanish-speaking employees...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay street closure notice for North 3rd Avenue
You will have to find another way to get from downtown Sturgeon Bay to Bay Shore Drive for the next few days. Starting at 7 am on Wednesday, North Third Avenue between Georgia Street and Florida Street will be closed for construction through Friday. Brian Spetz, Engineering Technician for the City of Sturgeon Bay, says a contractor will be installing water and sewer laterals for the new building being erected for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. Motorists are being advised to avoid the street, which will be open for local traffic only. North Third Avenue will fully reopen after the workday on Friday.
seehafernews.com
Three County Groups to Gather Today, 2023 Budget to Be Presented
It will be a busy day today in Manitowoc County as three governmental meetings are on the schedule. Starting off the day will be the Board of Adjustment Advisory Committee, which will be in the County Office Complex on Expo Drive at 9:00 this morning. They will be looking over...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall Back Below $4.00 Mark
Nearly all seven eastern Wisconsin counties we cover saw their gas prices fall back below the $4.00 mark over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices Webpage, both Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties reported declines of 6 cents per gallon of regular fuel down to $3.97 and $3.93 respectively, while Calumet County saw an eight-cent dip to $3.91.
