Hilarious Overwatch 2 bug leaves players trapped inside spawn rooms

By Brendan Lowry
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Since its launch on October 4, Overwatch 2's various bugs and technical issues have affected many players.
  • One rare, hilarious, and particularly disruptive bug has caused players to become trapped inside of their spawn room.
  • If you encounter this bug, it may be possible to escape the spawn by jumping through the closed doors to phase through them or by running into the doors at an angle to clip through them.

Overwatch 2 is finally here, but ever since its October 4 launch day, players have experienced a wide variety of bugs, glitches, and other technical problems. Most of them have been issues with logging in or instances of server instability, but a select few of these bugs can have a direct impact on Overwatch 2's gameplay. For example, a particularly nasty Bastion bug turns the Artillery Ultimate into a terrifying superweapon , allowing players to shoot upwards of 20 artillery shells.

Some fans have begun to encounter a relatively new issue that's both very rare and incredibly hilarious: a spawn room trap bug. When respawning, players may find that the spawn room doors are closed thanks to a strange visual glitch, preventing them from leaving the room and jumping back into the fray. Their teammates will be able to respawn and exit normally, but they'll be unable to escape. You can see the bug in the video below, courtesy of Overwatch 2 streamer Flats :

While the glitch is pretty funny, it can be quite devastating if it happens during ranked Competitive play . Thankfully, it seems like there are a few ways to get around it. On some maps, players may be able to phase through the closed door by jumping into it, while on others, it's possible to clip through the spawn doors by running into them at an angle. It might take a few tries to get past them, but it's possible.

Hopefully Blizzard is able to fix this bug soon, along with the rest of Overwatch 2's bugs and launch issues . Disruptive technical issues like these can have a serious impact on the outcome of matches, which is problematic for competitive shooters like Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.

#The Room#Spawn#Video Game#Overwatch 2
