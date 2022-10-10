Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022) After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022)
High school weekly rewind: Saugatuck boys cross wins SAC title again
The Saugatuck boys cross country team claimed its 10th Southwestern Athletic Conference title in the past 11 years on Thursday. Saugatuck socred 92 tpoint to hold off the field with Kalamazoo Christian just behind with 96. Black River was eighth (178). The Trailblazers did without top runner Russell VanderPoel, who also plays soccer and...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Onekama Tops Forest Area in 8-Player Football
FIFE LAKE – The Onekama Portagers raced out to an early lead and cruised to a 66-18 victory over Forest Area on Thursday night. The Portagers dominated the first half, taking a 58-6 lead into halftime. Onekama (3-5) closes out the regular season by travelling to Brethren next Friday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Tropical Storm Karl
Tropical Storm “Karl” formed Tuesday in the SW Gulf of Mexico – in the Bay of Campeche. The storm is expected to drift very slowly to the southwest and come onshore, producing gusty winds, heavy rain and some flooding. Here’s the forecast discussion, the public advisory and...
These Greater Lansing girls golf teams and individuals are competing in the MHSAA state finals
Here is a look at the girls golfers and teams from Greater Lansing who will be in action at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship tournaments this weekend across the state. DIVISION 1. At Bedford Valley in Battle Creek. Team. ▶ Okemos: The No. 10-ranked Wolves are once...
Armada's 'amazing group' still looking for more at boys state tennis finals
If the season ended today, the 2022 Armada boys tennis team would go down in the school's record books. But the Tigers aren't done yet. Their unforgettable run will continue when the MHSAA state finals begin Friday. "It's an amazing group of kids I have," Armada coach Tom Reuter said....
WOOD
Parents object to book about sexuality in Spring Lake school library
A group of parents is upset after the Spring Lake Public Schools superintendent sent a letter home Friday that explained the district’s decision to keep a book dealing with gender and sexuality in the high school’s library. (Oct. 11, 2022) Parents object to book about sexuality in Spring...
Comments / 0