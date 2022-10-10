ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MISportsNow

Onekama Tops Forest Area in 8-Player Football

FIFE LAKE – The Onekama Portagers raced out to an early lead and cruised to a 66-18 victory over Forest Area on Thursday night. The Portagers dominated the first half, taking a 58-6 lead into halftime. Onekama (3-5) closes out the regular season by travelling to Brethren next Friday,...
Tropical Storm Karl

Tropical Storm “Karl” formed Tuesday in the SW Gulf of Mexico – in the Bay of Campeche. The storm is expected to drift very slowly to the southwest and come onshore, producing gusty winds, heavy rain and some flooding. Here’s the forecast discussion, the public advisory and...
