DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT-Sunny skies return for the weekend, but a major cool down in store for next week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see sunny skies and beautiful weather for this weekend, but temps drop for the middle of next week!. Sunny skies return Friday, but we start off chilly with lows near 50. Highs are in the mid 70s by Friday afternoon. We see plenty of sun...
WLTX.com
Showers and Storms possible today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a couple of cloudy, but relatively dry days here in the Midlands, we finally introduce the chance of showers and storms into the forecast today. Highs will run on the warmer side which could result in some scattered thunderstorms. Winds are coming out of the...
wach.com
Traffic on I-26 slowly ramping up after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lanes have opened, but things are slow to get going again. Traffic all the way to Harbison Blvd in EB direction and down to Sunset Blvd in WB direction. ORIGINAL: East bound crash at mm 108 tying up Malfunction Junction even more than usual...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
WIS-TV
Part of Colonial Drive closed as Columbia Water makes repairs, updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Colonial Drive between Farrow Road and Academy Street will be closed as Columbia Water makes necessary repairs and updates. The City of Columbia is urging people to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly. If you have any other questions or concerns, call...
Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
Some Irmo residents under boil water advisory Monday evening
IRMO, S.C. — In an abundance of caution, Columbia Water is asking some customers in the Irmo area to boil water before use starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The water company is connecting existing lines to new construction for the Carolina Crossroads project. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises customers -- residential and commercial -- along or near Rauch-Metz and Broad Stone roads in Lexington County to vigorously boil water intended for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use.
coladaily.com
Bass fishing tournament happening at Lake Murray this weekend
Bass catchers and fans of the sport have seemingly developed a strong affinity for Lake Murray. The waters at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity are filled with popular species, making it attractive for fishermen worldwide. With over 650 miles of shoreline and over 12 species of fish, including largemouth bass and striper, Lake Murray attracts many visitors for recreation and tourism along its shores.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Great news! Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville is in the running as one of the top 25 rescues in the nation to compete in the Tractor Supply Rescue Your Rescue competition. The top four with the most online votes all receive a $25,000 grant each.
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
Rain barrels, compost bins on sale for Columbia, Richland County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Carson Lambert was been an at-home gardener since was 20-years-old. She now lives in Columbia and has a beautiful backyard filled with vibrant flowers and a variety of plants. She credits a large part of her success to the use of a composter. According to...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
WIS-TV
Lexington man sentenced in 2020 boat crash that killed two in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years for boating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000 and ordered to complete...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
One dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single crash in Orangeburg County. Troopers say the incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, October 9, on US 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg. The driver of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marque was traveling south on US 601. […]
WIS-TV
USC Veterans Day 5k returns for 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Veterans Day 5k is returning for its 5th time this year. The yearly event honors veterans, military service members, and their families. Organizers said in their first four years they raised over $52,000 and had over 1200 participants from across the Midlands. Proceeds from the event go to help the Big Red Barn Retreat. For more information about registration, click the link here.
WRDW-TV
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents in the region claimed four lives in less than 24 hours, including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist in Augusta. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported around 8:26 p.m. Monday near mile marker 3 of Interstate 520 near Gordon Highway. Richmond County...
