3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice
We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
The Commanders have reached a crossroads in Ron Rivera’s tenure
Three years and (nearly) one week ago, the Washington Commanders announced they had fired Jay Gruden. A few hours later, Bruce Allen would say the now infamous “The culture is damn good,” quote to the media. The culture, to the surprise of no one, had been revealed to have been anything but “good” or stable.
Bears and Commanders lay an egg on Thursday Night Football: Best memes & tweets
For the second week in a row, NFL Twitter had reason to hammer the Thursday Night Football matchup as the Bears and Commanders struggled. Amazon paid a whole lot of money to broadcast Thursday Night Football. They’re not getting their money’s worth so far this season. And neither are NFL fans.
Al Michaels: The league would love for Snyder to sell the team
The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football. It was an ugly game, which seems to be the trend for Thursday night games. However, the most significant aspect of Washington’s game Thursday was when legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spoke about owner Daniel Snyder’s...
Nottingham Forest striker Gianna Mitchell ‘excited’ to play at City Ground
Nottingham Forest’s Gianna Mitchell is relishing the chance to swap the offices at the City Ground for the pitch this weekend.Mitchell will be part of the Forest squad that takes on Derby in the FA Women’s National League North on Sunday, with the East Midlands derby getting prime billing at the famous stadium.The American combines her role as a key player in the Forest side with a marketing job at the club, having moved to England in January.🤳 @JesseLingard has a message for you ahead of @NFFCWomen's City Ground clash vs @DCFCWomen 🗣Sunday 16th October, kick-off 2pm 📆▪️ Tickets on...
Miami Heat: Approach for Victor Oladipo helps you get past preseason struggles
As the Miami Heat finished their preseason on Wednesday night with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-103, they closed the preseason portion of the 2022-23 season with a record of 4-1. Though you don’t take much, either way, away from the preseason, you can take a few things...
