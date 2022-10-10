ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Chatting with Ohio State MBB associate head coach Jake Diebler

‘Bucketheads’ is the only men’s basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day breaks down first half of season

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State Football: Midseason airing of irrational grievances

We are still two months away from the most wonderful holiday of the year, but Festivus is really something that should be in our hearts and on our minds 24/7, 365. An alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the more-traditional Christmas season, it is a secular celebration which gained popularity in the late 1900’s, and is now observed by many — including visionary entrepreneur and the world’s most interesting human, Cosmo Kramer.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a “big one”

It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?

We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?
COLUMBUS, OH

