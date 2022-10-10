Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Ravens Announce Significant News On 2022 Draft Pick
The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush appears to be getting healthy as we enter Week 6. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore is expecting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser at practice today and fellow outside linebacker David Ojabo at practice this week, perhaps as early as today. Bowser led the team...
Giants’ matchup with Baltimore Ravens not just another game for Wink Martindale no matter what he says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- When Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale meets with the media Thursday in East Rutherford, it’s possible, maybe even probable, that he’ll try to sell Sunday’s meeting with the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium as just another game in his long coaching career. Down...
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schultz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Giants’ Wink Martindale’s divorce from Ravens ‘turning out great for him,’ John Harbaugh says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh might never go to get into the specifics about what happened in late January when he decided it was time to cut ties with Wink Martindale. He believes, however, that his relationship with the man who has found a happy new home with the New York Giants is rock solid.
NFL power rankings, Week 6: Ravens climb to top of second tier after big win over Bengals
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 6: Super Bowl favorites 1. Buffalo Bills (4-1, No. 1 last week) 2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, No. 3) 3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, ...
NFL・
After beating Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Giants’ Wink Martindale gets revenge game vs. Ravens
The Giants, at 4-1, are off to their best start since 2009. Things just feel different around this team, especially coming off Sunday’s 27-22 upset win over the Packers in London — a game the Giants trailed 17-3 until 1:15 remained in the first half. And a big...
