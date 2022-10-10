Read full article on original website
Related
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Most Michigan college students could receive up to $5,500 from new scholarship
Michigan college students will soon be able to secure up to $5,500 more in scholarships, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation creating the Michigan Achievement Scholarship into law Tuesday. Beginning next year, most Michigan students receiving federal aid can receive an additional:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
Michigan makes big push to recruit election workers
Michigan election leaders are asking voters to step up and dedicate time to work the polls on Election Day.
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan governor debate on Oct. 13
The first debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Watch live here. Whitmer, an incumbent Democrat, comes into the debate leading Dixon, a Republican, in a recent poll ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bridgemi.com
Michigan Proposal 2: What’s true, false, unknown about the voting ballot question
Proposal 2 would make significant changes to Michigan election law, including early voting and mandatory drop boxes. It won't’ waive the photo ID requirement or allow prisoners to vote. But it could open the door to unintended consequences and create a lot more work for rural clerks. Michigan voters...
WWMTCw
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
Comments / 0