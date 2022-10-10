Read full article on original website
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schultz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale
Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns
Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, O'Connell's Miami Connection, Focus on the Vikings, and More
Tackle Austin Jackson returned to practice for the first time in a month
FOX uses Jets to anchor its Sunday lineup for Week 6
The NFL is all-in on the New York Jets and their unexpected strong start to the season. According to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, FOX is featuring Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers as its national game of the week, with Jersey boys Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen set to call the game.
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, won't play vs. Vikings
While Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the practice field, his return to game action will have to wait at least another week. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that he won't allow Tagovailoa to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even if he clears concussion protocol.
3 New York Giants trade scenarios to help build on strong start to the season
The New York Giants find themselves at a surprising 4-1 on the season following a shocking win over the Green
Jets GM Joe Douglas making case for NFL Executive of the Year
With the New York Jets outpacing preseason expectations and several of their young players already performing like future stars, it's time to put GM Joe Douglas into the NFL Executive of the Year conversation. When Douglas joined the organization in 2019, he was handed a roster that current head coach...
The Commanders have reached a crossroads in Ron Rivera’s tenure
Three years and (nearly) one week ago, the Washington Commanders announced they had fired Jay Gruden. A few hours later, Bruce Allen would say the now infamous “The culture is damn good,” quote to the media. The culture, to the surprise of no one, had been revealed to have been anything but “good” or stable.
2022 Detroit Lions’ Rebuild Falling Behind Giants, Jets & Jags
Matthew Bassin: As far as the Detroit Lions rebuild is concerned, one of the arguments that people keep popping out is, what about this team? What about that team? What about this one? These teams were all in rebuilds, and these seem to be the same names as far as the names that are being thrown out there.
Giants go back to work but where in the world is Jamie Gillan? (PHOTOS)
The hand-made shirt said it all: “Free Jamie!”. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter showed support for fellow special teamer Jamie Gillan Wednesday in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Gillan, the Giants punter, was forced to remain in London while...
Braylon Edwards appears to call out Michigan football while thanking Jets for recent game-day visit
Braylon Edwards was hosted by the New York Jets during Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, and it is safe to say he has great appreciation for a franchise he played only three years with. While appreciative of how the Jets treated him, he appeared to take a jab at the Cleveland Browns and Michigan football for how involved they have been with him in his retirement days.
Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp
New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
