FanSided

Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers

When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
TAMPA, FL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale

Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns

Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
NJ.com

FOX uses Jets to anchor its Sunday lineup for Week 6

The NFL is all-in on the New York Jets and their unexpected strong start to the season. According to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, FOX is featuring Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers as its national game of the week, with Jersey boys Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen set to call the game.
CBS Miami

Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, won't play vs. Vikings

While Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the practice field, his return to game action will have to wait at least another week. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that he won't allow Tagovailoa to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even if he clears concussion protocol.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jets GM Joe Douglas making case for NFL Executive of the Year

With the New York Jets outpacing preseason expectations and several of their young players already performing like future stars, it's time to put GM Joe Douglas into the NFL Executive of the Year conversation. When Douglas joined the organization in 2019, he was handed a roster that current head coach...
NJ.com

Giants go back to work but where in the world is Jamie Gillan? (PHOTOS)

The hand-made shirt said it all: “Free Jamie!”. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter showed support for fellow special teamer Jamie Gillan Wednesday in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Gillan, the Giants punter, was forced to remain in London while...
247Sports

Braylon Edwards appears to call out Michigan football while thanking Jets for recent game-day visit

Braylon Edwards was hosted by the New York Jets during Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, and it is safe to say he has great appreciation for a franchise he played only three years with. While appreciative of how the Jets treated him, he appeared to take a jab at the Cleveland Browns and Michigan football for how involved they have been with him in his retirement days.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp

New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
