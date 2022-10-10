ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on game vs. Dallas Cowboys: "We know how big of a game it is"

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBnhv_0iTeiwgK00

Nick Sirianni talks about 5-0 record, preparations for division rival 22:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated heading into Dallas week. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Birds are preparing for a Sunday Night Football matchup against a division rival.

"We know how big of a game it is, because it's the Cowboys,"  Sirianni said. "We know how big of a game it is because it's the next one and we know how big of a game it is because it's a division game. And we're just going to about our business that way to prepare like we always prepare and leave no stone unturned."

Eagles fans are over the moon that their team is 5-0, but starting quarterback Jalen Hurts said Sunday he doesn't like hearing about the undefeated record.

"I personally, honest, I hate hearing 5-0, I don't like to hear it," Hurts said.

Sirianni noted that this probably isn't Hurts' first time leading a team with an undefeated record.

"This isn't Jalen's first rodeo being 5-0. Probably happened to him every year he was at Alabama, probably happened the year he was at Oklahoma," Sirianni said. "So he understands that the next game is the most important one."

It's still unclear if quarterback Dak Prescott will return from a fractured right thumb injury in time for Sunday night's game or if the Birds will face QB Cooper Rush, who's led the Cowboys on a four-game winning streak.

But, there is one clear threat the Eagles' offense is preparing to face: linebacker Micah Parsons.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has six sacks, 16 solo tackles and one forced fumble so far this season.

"He'll be accounted for every single play, that doesn't mean he isn't going to make some plays here and there, he's a really outstanding, outstanding player," Sirianni said, "I think we all know that, the league knows that, he's proved it for the last year and a half. We need to do our jobs as coaches and put our guys in positions to not only be at their best but to defeat their best and to contain their best."

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday

The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says

The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Birds
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Nash Offers Sobering Ben Simmons Truth

Ben Simmons has been awful in the preseason. Ben Simmons has not been particularly good so far in the preseason. He has a ton of rust following a year’s absence from the sport, and some fans are feeling a bit concerned about his place on the team. For Steve Nash, however, these are just growing pains. As he told Nick Friedell of ESPN, the expectations need to be tempered.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Fetterman puts up billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s (D) campaign announced on Tuesday that it would be putting up two billboards ahead of an NFL Sunday match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys calling Republican candidate Mehmet Oz a “Cowboys fan.”. “Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan,” the billboard reads....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy