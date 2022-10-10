Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers look to continue winning ways against Taylor in week two
The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Tennis team does not advance after bi-district round
The Lampasas tennis team headed to Glen Rose Tuesday morning to meet Krum in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Badgers started down in all the boys’ doubles matches. James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw lost the first set 3-6, fought back to win 6-3 but could not hold on in the third-set tiebreaker, which they lost 5-10. Luke Rogers/Nathaniel Champion lost the first set 2-6, won 6-4, then fell…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boys’ cross country team, one girl runner qualify for regional meet
The Lampasas cross country team has some regional qualifiers going to Huntsville in two weeks after solid placements at the district meet Monday morning in Marble Falls. The varsity boys finished in third place, beating Georgetown Gateway by eight points to secure the final spot for regionals. Clayton Shaw took ninth, Kent Ashley came in 10th, and Juan Rodriguez placed 15th to earn individual…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Classmates gather for reunion
The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
First Warning: Near 20º temperature drop coming with rain
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Funeral services scheduled for Wanda Meyers
Wanda M. Meyers, 92, of Lampasas died on Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Lampasas. Visitation with the family of the longtime community volunteer will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be take place Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., also at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, with Joe Manuel officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Barn Martian among new sculpture pieces
Lampasas Association for the Arts has installed five new works at the Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden in Campbell Park and one at W.M. Brook Park that will enhance the aesthetic beauty of the area for the next year. “Barn Martian” by Dave Speer is among the pieces available for viewing.
fox7austin.com
3-vehicle crash on I-35 NB in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All lanes have reopened on I-35 northbound in Round Rock following a crash. According to Round Rock police, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near Round Rock Ave/RM 620 on October 11. Only one lane was open on I-35 northbound due to the crash. Police said...
dailytrib.com
Ratliff named Marble Falls assistant police chief, first woman to hold title
Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff was promoted to assistant chief on Friday, Oct. 7. She is the first woman to hold the position in department history. “I am honored to help lead the Marble Falls Police Department and hope to positively influence all the dedicated officers that serve the citizens of this wonderful community each day with courage, care, and compassion,” she said.
