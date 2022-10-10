Cardi B is blasting "social media investigators" who blamed the death of PnB Rock on his girlfriend. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), Cardi B hopped on Instagram to weigh in on the latest update in the PnB Rock murder case. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested for shooting the 30-year-old rapper. Another suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, who is reportedly the teen suspect's father, is also wanted in connection with the murder. It has also been revealed that the duo was reportedly already in the parking lot of the Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles when PnB Rock arrived and they were not lured to the location by an Instagram post uploaded by PnB's girlfriend.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO