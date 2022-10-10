Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Kanye West's friendship with right-wing pundit Candace Owens appears to be still going strong as both of them were spotted together wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts at Ye's recent fashion show. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West put on a last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection in...
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by...
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
The new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is doing numbers on the streaming service and is the talk of the internet but Boosie BadAzz believes Black people shouldn't watch it. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix...
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
Kanye West Resurfaces With Kid Rock and Ray J at Premiere of Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’
Following the controversy filled events of last week, Kanye West resurfaced last night alongside Kid Rock and Ray J at the premiere of Candace Owens' Black Lives Matter documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. On Wednesday night (Oct. 12), right-wing pundit and author...
Chrisean Rock Says She Almost Got Locked Up After Catching Blueface Cheating on Her Again
It looks like Blueface's relationship with Chrisean Rock is on the rocks again. Rock revealed last night that she almost got locked up after catching Blueface cheating on her again. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Chrisean Rock jumped on Instagram Live and said that she almost went to jail after having...
PnB Rock Murder Suspect Identified, Considered Armed and Dangerous
UPDATE (Sept. 28):. The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly made an arrest in connection with the murder of PnB Rock. According to TMZ, an unidentified male 17-year-old, who authorities say is the son of the previously identified suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is responsible for the shooting that killed the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper.
Cardi B Calls Out People Who Blamed PnB Rock’s Death on His Girlfriend Following Report Robbers Were Already at Restaurant
Cardi B is blasting "social media investigators" who blamed the death of PnB Rock on his girlfriend. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), Cardi B hopped on Instagram to weigh in on the latest update in the PnB Rock murder case. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested for shooting the 30-year-old rapper. Another suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, who is reportedly the teen suspect's father, is also wanted in connection with the murder. It has also been revealed that the duo was reportedly already in the parking lot of the Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles when PnB Rock arrived and they were not lured to the location by an Instagram post uploaded by PnB's girlfriend.
Kanye West Says Black Lives Matter Movement Is Over, Implies He Ended It
Kanye West says the Black Lives Matter movement is over and is appearing to take credit for its alleged demise. On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Kanye West seemingly responded to the backlash he received for the "White Lives Matter" shirts worn at his recent fashion show by claiming the Black Lives Matter movement is over and we have him to thank for it.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Missionary Produced by Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album. On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.
Is Taylor Swift Dropping Secret Drake Song Allegedly About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?
Taylor Swift may be getting ready to drop a secret diss track with Drake aimed at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. According to The U.S. Sun, Taylor Swift and Drake allegedly recorded a scathing song together in 2017 that sees the unlikely duo taking disrespectful shots at both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Now, Swift reportedly intends to let the track loose. With Taylor currently in the process of rerecording her multiplatinum, award-winning 2017 album, Reputation, The Sun reports that the new version of the LP will include the never-before-heard collab with Drake.
GloRilla Proves Sleeping on Her Is a Big Mistake
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s someone new buzzing in Memphis, and she’s captivating hip-hop with celebratory lyrics and palpable energy. While hometown predecessors like Three 6 Mafia, Yo Gotti and Pooh Shiesty are great in their own right, none are in the same lane as GloRilla. Her rise came from building with a producer, Hitkidd, who believed in her and a group of local women rappers with the same goals of making it big time.
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Kicked Out of Grammy’s Rap Category – Report
If Nicki Minaj's hit single, "Super Freaky Girl," is to win a Grammy Award, it will have to be in the pop category since the track has reportedly been booted from the rap category in the initial voting process. On Thursday (Oct. 13), The Hollywood Reporter announced that the Grammy...
Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use
Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Role in Stranger Things’ Final Season
Megan Thee Stallion might be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. On Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), Hot Girl Meg shared a post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first four photos in the series just show Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo sees the Houston rapper standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title Stranger Things on it. The second to last photo in the slide shows Megan in what looks like a dressing room sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.
YG Responds to Speculation That He Dissed PnB Rock on New Song ‘How to Rob a Rapper’
YG has addressed speculation that he dissed PnB Rock on his new song "How to Rob a Rapper." On Thursday (Oct. 6), YG was a guest on Power 106's L.A. Leakers radio show. The Compton, Calif. rapper participated in the freestyle segment, in which he responded to speculation that he was taking a shot at PnB Rock on the track "How to Rob a Rapper" featuring Mozzy and D3szn. The song is included on YG's new album, I Got Issues, which dropped on Sept. 30. Spitting over Nipsey Hussle’s "Hussle in the House" beat, YG discussed the uproar to close his verse.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.
