ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Grocery store employee arrested after attacking co-worker with meat cleaver

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwxcW_0iTehAn100

CHINO HILLS, Calif. — A grocery store employee in Chino Hills, California, is facing an attempted murder charge after an ongoing feud with a co-worker escalated to violence.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 57-year-old Marlon Uy of Pomona is accused of arming himself with a meat cleaver and striking the victim multiple times in the upper torso, KTLA-TV reported.

The altercation occurred at the 99 Ranch Market at around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chino Valley Champion.

Uy is being held on a $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is slated for a Tuesday court appearance, according to San Bernardino County jail records.

Responding deputies were told that the suspect and the unidentified victim had a long-standing feud, the newspaper reported.

According to KTLA, the pair exchanged words before Uy allegedly armed himself with the meat cleaver. No other injuries were reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault

An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Key News Network

Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured

Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
ONTARIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Pomona, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
City
Chino Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Chino Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail

(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell.
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Cleaver#Co Worker#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Ktla Tv#The Chino Valley Champion#Cox Media Group
NBC Los Angeles

Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years

A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thedesertreview.com

Security cameras capture suspects on October 2, 2022

Family seeks public's help in stolen Frenchies case, suspects identified by police. A family in Apple Valley is heartbroken. Police know their suspects. They're all boys. But the Frenchies have not been recovered yet. One has allegedly been sold. The family needs the public's help.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy