Tennis team does not advance after bi-district round
The Lampasas tennis team headed to Glen Rose Tuesday morning to meet Krum in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Badgers started down in all the boys’ doubles matches. James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw lost the first set 3-6, fought back to win 6-3 but could not hold on in the third-set tiebreaker, which they lost 5-10. Luke Rogers/Nathaniel Champion lost the first set 2-6, won 6-4, then fell…
Badgers look to continue winning ways against Taylor in week two
The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall
As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
Barn Martian among new sculpture pieces
Lampasas Association for the Arts has installed five new works at the Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden in Campbell Park and one at W.M. Brook Park that will enhance the aesthetic beauty of the area for the next year. “Barn Martian” by Dave Speer is among the pieces available for viewing.
Classmates gather for reunion
The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
Funeral services scheduled for Wanda Meyers
Wanda M. Meyers, 92, of Lampasas died on Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Lampasas. Visitation with the family of the longtime community volunteer will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be take place Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., also at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, with Joe Manuel officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs…
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
City moves forward with wayfinding plan, industrial park cleanup
Master plans for community development and the future of existing business parks dominated discussion at the Lampasas City Council meeting Monday evening. In a unanimous vote, the City Council approved Studio 16:19 for the development of a Wayfinding Sign Master Plan in an amount not to exceed $60,000. In May, city staff issued a request for qualifications from signage companies. By the Oct. 3…
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Coryell County residents speak out on potential developments
Some Coryell County residents got word of 595 home subdivision developments spreading across 3,200 acres. They say the developments will largely impact water supply.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
Commissioners Court to consider revisions to county burn ban
The public is invited for an in-depth discussion with the Lampasas County Commissioners Court on the county’s burn ban, and specifically the potential banning of fireworks. During Tuesday’s regular meeting – moved from Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday – County Judge Randy Hoyer mentioned possibly amending the burn ordinance, which is set to expire Oct. 23. The court plans to meet the…
Bohica Espresso owners respond to citizen outcry
The owners of Bohica Espresso, a burlesque coffee house that plans to open in Kempner, said the citizen outcry against their business only furthers their drive to establish in the small town. Phillip Crutchfield, owner of the coffee shop, said he and his wife, Karen, selected their location in Kempner because it was ideal for their business. The coffee shop will open on U.S. Highway 190 across…
