The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO