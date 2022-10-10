Read full article on original website
Tennis team does not advance after bi-district round
The Lampasas tennis team headed to Glen Rose Tuesday morning to meet Krum in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Badgers started down in all the boys’ doubles matches. James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw lost the first set 3-6, fought back to win 6-3 but could not hold on in the third-set tiebreaker, which they lost 5-10. Luke Rogers/Nathaniel Champion lost the first set 2-6, won 6-4, then fell…
Badgers look to continue winning ways against Taylor in week two
The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…
Boys’ cross country team, one girl runner qualify for regional meet
The Lampasas cross country team has some regional qualifiers going to Huntsville in two weeks after solid placements at the district meet Monday morning in Marble Falls. The varsity boys finished in third place, beating Georgetown Gateway by eight points to secure the final spot for regionals. Clayton Shaw took ninth, Kent Ashley came in 10th, and Juan Rodriguez placed 15th to earn individual…
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
Classmates gather for reunion
The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
Funeral services scheduled for Wanda Meyers
Wanda M. Meyers, 92, of Lampasas died on Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Lampasas. Visitation with the family of the longtime community volunteer will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be take place Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., also at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, with Joe Manuel officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs…
City moves forward with wayfinding plan, industrial park cleanup
Master plans for community development and the future of existing business parks dominated discussion at the Lampasas City Council meeting Monday evening. In a unanimous vote, the City Council approved Studio 16:19 for the development of a Wayfinding Sign Master Plan in an amount not to exceed $60,000. In May, city staff issued a request for qualifications from signage companies. By the Oct. 3…
U.S. 190 project begins near Lometa
On Monday, TxDOT’s contractor will begin the first phase of a project that includes installation of a passing lane and safety improvements on U.S. 190 from the San Saba County line to U.S. 183 outside Lometa. Crews will begin with brush clearing and concrete work, installing safety end treatments to culverts. Shoulder closures will occur along U.S. 190, with occasional lane closures.
Bohica Espresso owners respond to citizen outcry
The owners of Bohica Espresso, a burlesque coffee house that plans to open in Kempner, said the citizen outcry against their business only furthers their drive to establish in the small town. Phillip Crutchfield, owner of the coffee shop, said he and his wife, Karen, selected their location in Kempner because it was ideal for their business. The coffee shop will open on U.S. Highway 190 across…
Commissioners Court to consider revisions to county burn ban
The public is invited for an in-depth discussion with the Lampasas County Commissioners Court on the county’s burn ban, and specifically the potential banning of fireworks. During Tuesday’s regular meeting – moved from Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday – County Judge Randy Hoyer mentioned possibly amending the burn ordinance, which is set to expire Oct. 23. The court plans to meet the…
Court approves IT position, pay increase for election workers
The county has acquired a part-time information technology employee after a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Lampasas County Commissioners Court. U.S. Army veteran Mercedes Barrera will be responsible for the county’s technical support, project management and system administration. Barrera also will help with the servers and communication system in the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office. For years,…
