So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor. He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO