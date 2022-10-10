Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers look to continue winning ways against Taylor in week two
The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Tennis team does not advance after bi-district round
The Lampasas tennis team headed to Glen Rose Tuesday morning to meet Krum in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Badgers started down in all the boys’ doubles matches. James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw lost the first set 3-6, fought back to win 6-3 but could not hold on in the third-set tiebreaker, which they lost 5-10. Luke Rogers/Nathaniel Champion lost the first set 2-6, won 6-4, then fell…
ourdailybears.com
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Update
Last night Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (EJ), the Baylor MBB team, and Baylor athletics provided a first detailed update on EJ’s injury progression. In a 16 minute video that is worth every minute of the watch, Jon went deep and got vulnerable on what has been going on for the last 8 months. Some quick thoughts from me before I quit rambling and let the video speak for itself.
News Channel 25
Baylor football player joins 11 others in inking ‘sweet’ NIL deal
WACO, Texas – A Baylor football player has inked a “sweet” sponsorship with a major candy maker. Bears running back Richard Reese joins 11 other players signing NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals with Reese’s. The Hershey company will give the players a gold chain and...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: No love lost for Matt Rhule; Citizen Fire Academy graduate lauds program
So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor. He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boys’ cross country team, one girl runner qualify for regional meet
The Lampasas cross country team has some regional qualifiers going to Huntsville in two weeks after solid placements at the district meet Monday morning in Marble Falls. The varsity boys finished in third place, beating Georgetown Gateway by eight points to secure the final spot for regionals. Clayton Shaw took ninth, Kent Ashley came in 10th, and Juan Rodriguez placed 15th to earn individual…
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
baylor.edu
Where to eat if you’re visiting Baylor/Waco (and what to order)
As Baylor’s beloved hometown of Waco continues to grow, it becomes increasingly difficult to answer that ever-impossible riddle that has plagued everyone: “Where do you want to eat?”. Six years ago, we attempted to solve the puzzle, and we tried again three years later. But the eatery landscape...
Heroes Found The Half-Shell: Copperas Cove, Texas Police Find Lost Tortoise
Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.
WacoTrib.com
Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge
The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
‘Married with Children,’ Nichols runs her own successful business
The Vian businesswoman hopes to travel worldwide with The Punchy Gaucho. As a youngster growing up and attending school in Robinson, Texas, Meagan Nichols of Vian never thought she’d grow up to run a successful business while married, and with two children. After graduation, Nichols went on to attend...
Gatesville Messenger
Fall Fest Memorial to benefit family of Cody Milam
In honor of Cody Milam, there will be a Memorial Fall Fest Playday at Boots-N-Saddle Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. To participate will cost $10 per event or three events for $25. There will be a costume contest (with or...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Classmates gather for reunion
The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
