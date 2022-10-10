ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

KXAN

1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX
News Channel 25

Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Man barricaded after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals connected to multiple burglaries. The police department shared several videos of the robberies on its Facebook page. Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Criminal Investigations...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man injured in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out

A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Sunday fire destroys Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple man charged in shooting of ‘significant other’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo, 24, in the aggravated assault of a woman allegedly shot by her “significant other.”. The officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to investigate a report of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound.
TEMPLE, TX

