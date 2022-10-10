Read full article on original website
Gatesville Messenger
Fall Fest Memorial to benefit family of Cody Milam
In honor of Cody Milam, there will be a Memorial Fall Fest Playday at Boots-N-Saddle Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. To participate will cost $10 per event or three events for $25. There will be a costume contest (with or...
Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas
Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods. Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple Halloween Events in Temple. 5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle. Saturday, Oct. 15. 12...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
fox44news.com
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions
Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
dailytrib.com
Burn bans in Burnet, Llano counties
The commissioners courts in Burnet and Llano counties each voted to enact countywide burn bans on Tuesday, Oct. 11, following weeks of no rain. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen anywhere in the Highland Lakes over the past 30 days, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet. While several inches were recorded in late August, both Llano and Burnet counties have dried out significantly since then.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
U.S. 190 project begins near Lometa
On Monday, TxDOT’s contractor will begin the first phase of a project that includes installation of a passing lane and safety improvements on U.S. 190 from the San Saba County line to U.S. 183 outside Lometa. Crews will begin with brush clearing and concrete work, installing safety end treatments to culverts. Shoulder closures will occur along U.S. 190, with occasional lane closures.
KWTX
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner. On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Bohica Espresso owners respond to citizen outcry
The owners of Bohica Espresso, a burlesque coffee house that plans to open in Kempner, said the citizen outcry against their business only furthers their drive to establish in the small town. Phillip Crutchfield, owner of the coffee shop, said he and his wife, Karen, selected their location in Kempner because it was ideal for their business. The coffee shop will open on U.S. Highway 190 across…
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
Heroes Found The Half-Shell: Copperas Cove, Texas Police Find Lost Tortoise
Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.
