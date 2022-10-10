ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas County, TX

Gatesville Messenger

Fall Fest Memorial to benefit family of Cody Milam

In honor of Cody Milam, there will be a Memorial Fall Fest Playday at Boots-N-Saddle Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. To participate will cost $10 per event or three events for $25. There will be a costume contest (with or...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas

Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods. Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple Halloween Events in Temple. 5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle. Saturday, Oct. 15. 12...
WACO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday

Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
LORENA, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Lampasas County, TX
Lampasas County, TX
Government
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions

Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burn bans in Burnet, Llano counties

The commissioners courts in Burnet and Llano counties each voted to enact countywide burn bans on Tuesday, Oct. 11, following weeks of no rain. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen anywhere in the Highland Lakes over the past 30 days, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet. While several inches were recorded in late August, both Llano and Burnet counties have dried out significantly since then.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

U.S. 190 project begins near Lometa

On Monday, TxDOT’s contractor will begin the first phase of a project that includes installation of a passing lane and safety improvements on U.S. 190 from the San Saba County line to U.S. 183 outside Lometa. Crews will begin with brush clearing and concrete work, installing safety end treatments to culverts. Shoulder closures will occur along U.S. 190, with occasional lane closures.
LOMETA, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Bohica Espresso owners respond to citizen outcry

The owners of Bohica Espresso, a burlesque coffee house that plans to open in Kempner, said the citizen outcry against their business only furthers their drive to establish in the small town. Phillip Crutchfield, owner of the coffee shop, said he and his wife, Karen, selected their location in Kempner because it was ideal for their business. The coffee shop will open on U.S. Highway 190 across…
KEMPNER, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
TEMPLE, TX

