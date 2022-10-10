TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the three children who were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie on Saturday, October 8 when the van they were all riding in was hit by a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the vehicle. It has since been determined that the crash was caused by a U-turn made on the turnpike.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO