Manhattan, KS

JC Post

Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Memorial services set for three young girls killed in Turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the three children who were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie on Saturday, October 8 when the van they were all riding in was hit by a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the vehicle. It has since been determined that the crash was caused by a U-turn made on the turnpike.
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS
WIBW

Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Deputies locate spooked Doberman who ran from at I-70 rest area

SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
SOLOMON, KS
WIBW

Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

IHOP to open new South Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new IHOP is set to open in South Topeka before the end of the year. A spokesperson for IHOP told 13 NEWS on Monday, Oct. 10, that a new franchise location will open in the southern portion of the Capital City. IHOP media relations said...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

PET RESCUE: Pets receiving ongoing medical care after Wednesday’s emergency intake at Emporia Animal Shelter

The emergency intake process continues for over 80 cats and two dogs at the Emporia Animal Shelter. Pets started coming into the shelter Wednesday after a check welfare call to Emporia Police on Tuesday at 887 West Fifth. The pets are receiving continued health evaluations and treatments for several parasites. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille is asking residents to donate food, litter and treats. Financial donations can be made through Facebook to offset veterinary bills.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family of woman killed in homicide advocate for mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is shedding light on mental health challenges after their loved one was killed Saturday morning. “She saved our family,” says Brieanna Burton-Kimple. Brieanna and her father, Dr. Russell Burton are remembering Burton’s fiancé, Diana Bloom. “She has a huge heart...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
WIBW

Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

