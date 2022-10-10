Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coronado Schools Foundation Offers Exciting Fall Giving Incentives
CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.
Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award
Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court
As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Memorial Award ...
CUSD Standardized Test Scores Among Highest In San Diego County
On October 20, 2022 Coronado Unified School District Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle will present a comprehensive report to the school board detailing assessment results from the 2021-22 school year. The report will include CAASPP (the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress) and AP (Advanced Placement) scores,...
A Call For Volunteers For The Coronado Island Film Festival
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is set to roll out the red carpet for filmmakers, industry luminaries, and festival goers for the Seventh Annual Film Festival November 9 - 13, 2022. It takes a village… Coronado Village (and Strand) to pull off the legendary hospitality that has become the...
Loews Coronado Bay Resort Launches Trick-Or-Treat By The Bay
Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.
